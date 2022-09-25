“Khabib Will Smash John Cena’s Face” – Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Once Said That the Former Lightweight Champion Would Go to WWE and Beat Up John Cena

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager, Ali Abdelaziz, Once Said That the Former Lightweight Champion Would Go to WWE and Beat Up John Cena.

The UFC and the WWE are birds of a similar color even though their species might be different. Over the years, we’ve seen many aging or retiring UFC stars like Rhonda Rousey and Cain Velasquez go to the WWE. WWE icon Brock Lesnar had a successful run in the UFC, if only for a short while. And his WWE colleague, CM Punk also made an unsuccessful venture into the UFC.

So, when UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in 2020, the crowd was rife with speculation on his next career move. Some even speculated that Khabib could join the WWE.

Some wrestlers active with the WWE roster at the time like former WWE champion Drew McIntyre stated ‘The Eagle’ would be great in the WWE. He even went as far as to tell TMZ that fans can tune in to watch Nurmagomedov go up against a WWE top-billed wrestler.

A few months later, Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, spoke to TMZ Sport on ‘The Eagle’ going and competing in the WWE. Abdelaziz said that Nurmagomedov is a wrestler to heart and not an entertainer. So, he would completely overshadow the WWE roster if he ever went there.

He went as far as to say if ‘The Eagle’ got into a WWE ring with a WWE wrestler, even a top-tier WWE superstar like John Cena, Nurmagomedov will “smash” his face in.

“He (Khabib) will go there (WWE) and smash John Cena’s face. He’s gonna go in there and gonna smash somebody. After he’s done with them, they’ll never want to wrestle him. Because they understand there is levels to this,” he added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs John Cena: Is This Possible?

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs John Cena at WrestleMania is definitely something of a crowd puller for the head honchos of WWE. Also, the money Nurmagomedov would get from his pro wrestling foray would not be a meager amount.

Many have commented that a stint in the mega pro wrestling corporation will definitely grow his fan base as well. However, the actual prospects of ‘The Eagle’ actually entering the WWE ring remain slim to none.

What is Khabib Nurmagomedov Doing Now?

After his retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken to growing his team in his native Dagestan. He has played cornerman to his teammates on multiple occasions, most notably current number fifth ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev. Makhachev is set to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 for the lightweight crown and ‘The Eagle’ might be in his corner for the fight.

Click here for more UFC News