2 Years After Retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov Revealed No One, Including Teammates, Knew About His Last Fight: “I Suffered and Enjoyed This…”

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen before the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

In 2012, Khabib Nurmagomedov, an undefeated mixed martial artist from Russia, joined the world’s top MMA promotion. He quickly gained attention in the lightweight division by winning consecutive matches. Despite facing tough opponents like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza, and Justin Gaethje, he remained undefeated and made a name for himself in the sport. Sadly, his departure from the promotion came too soon in 2020 and was a somber occasion.

Advertisement

However, Nurmagomedov recently disclosed in an interview that his retirement plans were kept secret from even his longtime friends and teammates.

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov say about his retirement?

During an exclusive interview with Gorilla Fighting, the former UFC lightweight champion discussed various aspects of his MMA career, including his experiences with weight-cutting.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvmB-2eqZB5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

‘The Eagle’ mentioned that his last weight cut for his 2020 fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 was an easier process, since he knew it would be his last fight. However, he also noted that no one on his team was aware of this. He said:

“I knew for myself, but the environment did not know that this was my last weight cut. That I won’t be at this weight anymore. I knew it would never happen again.”

Many still argue that Khabib Nurmagomedov exited the competition early with only three successful title defenses under his. Some even question his legacy for the same. Although it is safe to say it was an early exit, ‘The Eagle’ had his reason for it.

Advertisement

Why did ‘The Eagle’ retire after UFC 254

‘The Eagle’ declared his retirement inside the cage after winning his final UFC title bout against Justin Gaethje. Nobody knew about it, he said in the interview. Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, had made the same decision with his mother.

Apparently, a few months before his fight with Gaethje, Nurmagomedov lost his father, Abdulmanap, who was also his coach in both MMA and life. The former UFC fighter was very close to his father and, thus, his death left a void that he was unable to fill.

As a result, Nurmagomedov claimed in an interview that he promised his mother that he would never longer engage in professional combat. Since then, ‘The Eagle’ has maintained his word and has turned down offers worth millions of dollars to return to fighting.