Ali Abdelaziz Calls Khabib Nurmagomedov His Ideal War General Praising His Honesty and Loyalty

Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov is one name that stands out from the rest with his unblemished record. Whether you’re a casual fan or a hardcore enthusiast of the sport, the undefeated former lightweight will certainly be on your team if the aliens decide to invade planet Earth or during a zombie apocalypse. Akin to this, his long-time manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed he would take the 35-year-old as his war general if he went to war.

Sharing a post on his Instagram, Ali lauded the Dagestani for his principles and what he stands for – “honesty, integrity and loyalty.” Posting a pic of him and Khabib together in the gym, he wrote,

“If I go to war this guy in this picture will be my general any day of the week, what he brings to the table is honesty, integrity and loyalty. This man has changed so many lives and touched so many other lives for the good, my brother the Eagle of Dagestan @khabib_nurmagomedov.”

Despite retiring from the sport in 2019 after defending his belt for a final time against the knockout artist. Justin Gaethje, Khabib is still inspiring thousands if not millions around the world. In fact, his promotion, Eagle FC has been a launchpad for budding talents, while his training school in his hometown, Makhachkala, shelters aspiring fighters who wish to become future legends.

At the same time, Nurmagomedov is still active as he trains regularly and tries his best to lead his team from the front. Even One FC champion, Anatoly Malykhin, recently praised the lightweight for trailblazing a path for the younger generation.

One FC champion pays his respects to ‘The Eagle,’ explains what makes Khabib great

Popular MMA page, Red Corner MMA just outdid themselves with yet another exciting one-on-one with One FC’s triple world champion, Anatoly Malykhin. The 36-year-old Russian MMA star recently reconnected with his roots, as he reminisced about the wrestlers and fighters who used to train with him.

Reflecting on the undefeated fighter’s legacy, Malykhin gave props to Khabib for letting his pal, Islam Makhachev shine in the limelight, saying,

“He’s a smart guy, I really like him. He makes very good moves, he’s the man. He stepped aside, and let the spotlight be on Islam [Machachev], then came back to corner him in the next fight. He thinks very well.”

Currently, the triple champ is vacationing with his family, enjoying some time away from the cage after he made history by defeating long-time rival, Reiner de Ridder, snatching the MW belt in the process.