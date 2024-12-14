mobile app bar

‘Assembling All Avengers’: Henry Cejudo Joins Forces With Umar Nurmagomedov Ahead of Merab Dvalishvili Showdown, Fans React

Allan Binoy
Published

Credits: IMAGN

It looks like Khabib Nurmagomedov is assembling his own squad of Avengers ahead of some major UFC battles! Henry Cejudo, the former UFC double champion, has been spotted training with Umar Nurmagomedov and the rest of Team Khabib as he gears up for his highly anticipated title fight against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311.

Fans are buzzing about this powerhouse alliance, which also saw Demetrious Johnson in their midst a day or so back lending his expertise to help Umar and Islam Makhachev sharpen their skills. It’s a collaboration that’s got the MMA world talking,

 

“They’re assembling legends for MERAB let’s goo”, one fan said after seeing both Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo join Team Khabib’s training camp. Another fan spoke about how unfair it is to Merab Dvalishvili who is training with Aljamain Sterling, “Their training camp seems a little unfair ngl.”

One fan pointed out the obvious when he stated that every fighter is running to the AKA gym to watch how Khabib works, “Everyone flocking to witness a khabib camp.” This fan questioned Umar Nurmagomedov for assembling a team to fight evil and said,“First Mighty Mouse now Cejudo..Why does he need the avengers if he says Merab is easy work?”

Another interesting point of view came into the light when one fan said, “This is actually really good for Henry as well. Sparring with Umar, he can find out if he’s still capable of competing with the best in the division”

His opponent, ‘The Machine‘, however,  is not training with legends of the sport, but he has been amping up the trash talk to try and get into Umar’s head.

Merab recreates bathtub picture

Dvalishvili is taking his pre-fight banter to the next level, aiming squarely at the younger Nurmagomedov. In his latest jab, Dvalishvili recreated the infamous Dagestani bathtub photo with his team, hilariously editing in Umar’s face to make it look like he was the one taking the picture.

Umar, representing the elite Team Khabib, has kept his tone sharp but composed, embodying the calm confidence the Dagestani fighters are known for. Meanwhile, Merab, with his lively personality, has embraced a more playful yet cutting approach, further hyping the drama leading up to their January 18 clash.

This back-and-forth has turned their matchup into one of the most talked-about fights on the UFC 311 card, proving that the mental game outside the cage can be just as thrilling as the physical battle inside it.

