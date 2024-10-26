‘Aura is Gone’: Khamzat Chimaev Believed to Have Lost His ‘Hunger’ Ahead of UFC 308 Showdown

Khamzat Chimaev was once the UFC’s unstoppable force, running through opponents and building a reputation as a future champion. But as he prepares for his UFC 308 showdown, fans are starting to question if the fire is still there. After a string of closer fights and long stretches of inactivity, many believe Chimaev has lost the “aura” that once made him seem invincible.

Once feared for his relentless aggression, Chimaev’s recent performances haven’t carried the same dominance either, leaving some wondering if the hunger that drove his early success has faded. So, UFC 308 will be a true test of where he stands.

The reactions stemmed from a post made by ‘Home of Fight’ on Twitter. The post was a side-by-side comparison of Chimaev’s first photoshoot ahead of his UFC debut and his most recent one.

It is clearly visible that Chimaev was in better shape leading up to his debut. His abs are more defined and Chiamev seems to be holding less body fat compared to his UFC 308 photos. Of course at the time Chimaev was fighting at welterweight and had to cut much more weight.

How different is Khamzat now compared to his UFC debut 4 years ago?



Now, as soon as the video hit, fans jumped in and voiced their opinions.

This fan noticed something different in Chimaev’s eyes saying, “He doesn’t have the hunger in his eyes. I might change my pick”. Another fan pointed out that the aura has gone saying, “the aura is gone for some reason, but guess we will find out Saturday” but did not have a concrete reason as to why. “Looks like a sack of s*it tbh”- said another overly critical fan. 4

But qhile fans might be sceptical of Chimaev and his capabilities, ‘Borz’ has no such doubts.

Chimaev predicts dominant win against Whittaker

Khamzat Chimaev is ready to face arguably the toughest challenge of his career when he takes on former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. Undefeated in 13 pro fights, Chimaev believes his edge lies in the fact that he’s never tasted defeat, unlike Whittaker. “He knows how to lose, we don’t,” Chimaev said confidently at the UFC 308 media day.

While Whittaker has faced elite competition and is no stranger to five-round wars, Chimaev remains unfazed. He’s ready to impose his will, particularly through his dominant wrestling. “Who has stopped my takedowns? Nobody,” he stated, dismissing Whittaker’s standup game as ineffective against his style.

When asked about going the distance, Chimaev shrugged off any concerns, saying he’s focused solely on winning, whether by submission or decision. “Just win, that’s it,” Chimaev said. “Smash that guy, take my money, and go home. How it happens doesn’t matter.”

Now, that’s a consummate professional if there ever was one.