“Before Chandler Fights Anyone”: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Andrei Arlovski Boxing Rematch Reportedly in Talks, Fans React

Andrei Arlovski and Fedor Emelianenko took each other on at the Affliction 2: Day of Reckoning over a decade ago and yet, people still talk about it till date. The stakes were high for this fight and it did not disappoint as Emelianenko produced one of the most iconic KOs of all time. As it turns out, the pair are not done with each other, they want a rematch, but this time under boxing rules.

As an MMA fan, what more could you ask for? A rehash of an iconic heavyweight clash. There is one thing concerning the fans though, their advanced age.

“With a combined 5,618 fights, and 210 years of experience, this will be a fight for the ages.” (Don’t check my math, it’s close tho)”

This fan took the opportunity to poke fun at Michael Chandler, who has not fought in over a year now, waiting for Conor McGregor,

“We’re going to get Arlovski vs Fedor 2 before Chandler fights anyone.”

One fan spoke about how the pair are too old to be fighting, instead they should be taking care of their grand children,

“They both 50 go take care of ya grand kids that life crisis hittin”

Another fan poked fun at their advanced age, but he came out with a prediction,

“Even with both of them at 500 years old the result will be the same”

This fan was worried that the fight wouldn’t be as exciting due to their advanced age, resulting in a slow fight,

“In boxing?? Man we’re going to see some sloppy ass hands, but maybe fedor wont be as washed as andrei currently is”

One user was criticizing this matchup but knew that at the end of the day he would still end up watching the fight,

“Terrible matchup and like a filthy degenerate I will still watch”

The UFC legend has been fighting for over 15 years now. In that time, he has fought 60 times, a number that some fighters can only dream of.

‘The Pitbull’ is not his old self anymore and he knows it. But he is still not happy with the way he performed, because that’s just how high his standards are. In an interview for The MMA Hour, he spoke about his performance.

Arlovski disappointed with Martin Buday loss

The UFC legend, during an interview with journalist Ariel Helwani, called his own performance horrible. Even though the fight went the distance with Buday winning only via judges’ decision, Arlovski feels he could have still owned the day.

“Performance Horrible, and no doubt about it, he’s f*cking strong, Buday….”

Andrei Arlovski’s time in the UFC seems to have ended after that fight. He is now exploring his other options as a free agent.

And what a fight he has chosen for his boxing debut. Fans have not seen Fedor Emelianenko fight in ages though, hence the skepticism about the fight.