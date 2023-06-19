“Bro Stick to Facebook”: Fans React as Mark Zuckerberg Shares Jiu-Jitsu Advice After Recent Tournament Wins

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people on the planet. Despite having everything one could hope for, he is still very competitive and trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Interestingly, he has competed at several events as well in both gi and no-gi jiu-jitsu at an undisclosed venue and has also gotten himself gold and silver medals.

The Facebook founder is a fan of the sport and has been spotted at major UFC events. Now, after competing in MMA, Zuckerberg seems well-versed in it. The same has led him to give advice to people who are starting their jiu-jitsu journey. But it looks like fans are not here for it.

What did fans say after Mark Zuckerberg gave advice to jiu-jitsu beginners?

During a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Mark Zuckerberg discussed a variety of topics, including his jiu-jitsu journey. While speaking about it, he gave a piece of advice to the people who are just starting to train in the sport and suggested that they should have no pride because they will initially get beaten up a lot. He said:

“[You] have to be willing to just get falling. People who train jiu-jitsu – you need to not have pride.”

While it seems to be fair advice, fans across the internet have seemingly mocked the Meta CEO and asked him to “stick to Facebook.” Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Was Zuckerberg choked unconscious?

The Meta CEO has been subjected to a lot of criticism ever since it was made known that he has been training and competing in jiu-jitsu. While one would expect to get a lot of respect for competing in a sport while looking for no financial gain, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Mark Zuckerberg.

He was recently mocked a lot online after reports of him being choked unconscious started to spread across the internet. However, it is worth noting that the news was publicly denied by Team Meta.

Despite the clarification, many believed that the clarification was just to protect the image of Mark Zuckerberg after he was actually choked out. That said, irrespective of whether or not he was choked out in a jiu-jitsu matchup, Mark Zuckerberg should be respected for entering a sport as competitive and as tough as jiu-jitsu when he really doesn’t have any need to do it.

What are your thoughts on Zuckerberg’s entry into MMA? What do you guys make out of his advice?