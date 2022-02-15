Brock Lesnar confesses he ‘probably should have got paid more’ in UFC, .  Compares fighting for Dana White to Vince McMahon.

It’s nearly impossible to comprehend everything Brock Lesnar accomplished in the UFC in less than four years and eight MMA battles.

Lesnar became a heavyweight title in only his fourth professional fight. He has immediately been established as one of the most popular fighters in UFC. He’s also kept a good working relationship with UFC President Dana White. White took a chance on Lensar with only one fight under his belt and welcomed him back following a loss to Frank Mir in 2008.

“I was so mad at myself,” Lesnar told The Pat McAfee Show about his first loss. “It just built another thing that the people ram down your throat and say you can’t do something. Love those people. Love them. I get goosebumps for that. “I had a one-fight deal [with the UFC], and I was like, ‘Please give me another shot at this.’ Boom, then it took off. I fought Health Herring and then I got Randy Couture and won the belt.”

Lesnar went on to compete in some of the company’s most high-profile pay-per-views, a feat only matched by another superstar, Conor McGregor.

Brock Lesner’s interview with ‘The Pat McAfee show –

When asked about his relationship with UFC President Dana White, Lesnar remarked. “Dana’s all right,” “I’ve got a lot of money from him. I probably should have got paid more, maybe.”

When he was in the UFC, Lesnar was unquestionably one of the highest-paid fighters on the roster. He did, however, have a great working connection with White, which was not always the case with his present boss, WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

During his first career in pro wrestling, Lesnar notoriously clashed with McMahon, which led to his departure from the company prior to his UFC tenure.

When asked to compare White and McMahon, Lesnar stated that his relationship with the WWE president was vastly different from his relationship with the UFC president.

“I really can’t compare the two guys,” Lesnar said. “Honestly, my relationship with Vince is so different than it is with Dana over the years. Vince and I have had a love-hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been good. We have a lot of water under the bridge. I have a lot of respect for both. “But dealing with Dana, it’s just a totally different business approach. I met Vince when I was younger. I look at Vince more as a father figure actually. Because I’ve learned a lot of things from him, and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana. Vince is a self-made person, so is Dana. Took the company and made it public.”

Lesnar stated there are nerves in both genuine fighting and professional wrestling. But, there’s nothing like putting foot in the cage when you’re about to do battle with another human being.

“It’s a different game entering the octagon,” Lesnar said. “I’m telling you, you’ve got to be half batsh*t crazy. You do. “I ordered an octagon so I didn’t have the first jitters of getting in that octagon. I’m like ‘Dana, I want an octagon.’ Boom, ship it off to Brock, so I could fight in it, practice in it. But then you’re in front of 20,000 people and they shut the door, and it’s like, OK, here we go.”

Lesnar is known for saying that he rarely watches television. He rather spend most of his time with his family or working on his vast farm. This leaves him with little time to attend UFC bouts.

Even after walking away from the sport to focus on his present career in WWE, Lesnar retains MMA in his peripheral vision. Even if he doesn’t know many of the names anymore. If there’s one thing he’d alter about the UFC, it to see the organisation do a better job of developing more superstars to draw in crowds, as he did while he was competing.

“I don’t watch a lot of fighting anymore just because there’s so many guys,” Lesnar said. “It’s hard to follow. I wish Dana could figure out how to book things different, and come on and let’s start getting behind some of these guys, and maybe protect somebody for a while so they can become a household name. You can cha-ching them. “But he’s in the business of putting on super fights every week, and it’s tough to do and it’s tough to stay on top.”

