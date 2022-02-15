UFC

Brock Lesnar confesses he ‘probably should have got paid more’ in UFC, .  Compares fighting for Dana White to Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar confesses he ‘probably should have got paid more’ in UFC, .  Compares fighting for Dana White to Vince McMahon.
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
VALORANT: Which agent compositions are the new metas for each map?
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Brock Lesnar confesses he ‘probably should have got paid more’ in UFC, .  Compares fighting for Dana White to Vince McMahon.
Brock Lesnar confesses he ‘probably should have got paid more’ in UFC, .  Compares fighting for Dana White to Vince McMahon.

It’s nearly impossible to comprehend everything Brock Lesnar accomplished in the UFC in less than…