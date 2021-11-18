“Ciryl Gane is better fighter than Francis Ngannou”, Khabib Nurmagomedov favours French MMA fighter to be the new Heavyweight Champion at UFC 270

Ciryl Gane vs Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 : Khabib Nurmagomedov gives us fans an insight on who he thinks is the best Heavyweight in MMA at present.

“The Eagle” Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest MMA fighters to have entered the Octagon presence. But the legacy he leaves behind is something to learn from. The Dagestan based fighter competed in the UFC’s Lightweight division, where he was the longest reigning UFC Lightweight Champion(29-0). Having held the title from April 2018 to March 2021, the undefeated champion has now retired to coaching following in his fathers steps.

In a recent interview “The Eagle” reveals who he thinks is the best Heavyweight in MMA.

The record holder for most knockouts in UFC history, Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane was crowned the Interim Heavyweight Champion by finishing “The Black Beast” Derik Lewis. Holding Championship titles is nothing new for Gane as he was the Heavyweight Champion at TKO Major Leauge MMA. Gane has had quite the success in the fight game ever since becoming a professional fighter back in 2016.

The Frenchmen Ciryl Gane is scheduled to a heavyweight title bout against “The Predator” Francis Ngannou, the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion. These two Giants are to lock horns at UFC 270.

The hardest puncher in the world, “The Predator” Francis Ngannou hails from Cameroon. He is set to take on Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. The Cameroonian mixed martial artist won the UFC Heavyweight title at UFC 260’s main event card, beating Stipe Miocic via TKO.

Coming from a very poor family, Ngannou quite literally fought his way out of poverty. He is set to take stage once again at UFC 270’s main event card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Ciryl Gane is better fighter than Francis Ngannou”

A reporter asked the retired UFC legend which fighter he would sign for EFC if given a chance. Khabib Nurmagomedov has a very technical approach to the fight game.

“The Eagle had this to say-

“I would like to sign a heavyweight fighter. Some interesting heavyweight fighter. We have a big deficit in a heavyweight division.

It would be interesting to sign a heavyweight. Ngannou or Ciryll Gane. As for me, the best heavyweight MMA fight is Ciryl Gane for now. But more interesting for his KO’s is Ngannou.

I think Ciryl Gane will win. I have never met Ciryl before. I used to meet and talk with Ngannou many times. My professional opinion is that Ciryl Gane is better as a fighter. ”

When asked about Gane vs Volkov’s fight and if Khabib was worried, Nurmagomedov had this to say, “Sure, i did. But i saw that Gane’s class were one step higher”.

Having said this, it is somewhat clear as to why Khabib favored Ciryl Gane. Being a coach and also as a fighter, Khabib’s approach to the sport was very technical and clinical. This is how he has assessed Ciryl Gane; as being a very technical fighter with more “class” than any other fighter in the division.

