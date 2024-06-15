Coach Javier Mendez Confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov as Permanent Cornerman for Islam Makhachev

Finally, after a hiatus, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagoemedov is back in the UFC. No, we’re not talking about the former undefeated champion coming back to maul fighters inside the cage but as a cornerman on the outside. However, his longtime coach Javier Mendez had no clue of the Russian’s return until he saw him ringside for his protege, Islam Makhachev’s title defense. Still, what he does know is, this time, Khabib is not going back anytime soon.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Mendez revealed the funny conversation he had with the Dagestani –

“He (Khabib Nurmagomedov) goes, ‘I’ll be there for Islam (Makhachev) and I’ll be there for some of the top guys’ so he is going to work corner, he never said he was not going to work corners, he said that for right now, he wants to spend time with his family.”

At UFC 302, lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev added one more name to his outstanding resume – Dustin Poirier. With Khabib in his corner, Makhachev successfully defended his belt against ‘The Diamond’ submitting him in the last round and passing the test triumphantly. While many did not anticipate the Russian to get bloodied up, what surprised his coach, Mendez was the presence of Nurmagomedov in the corner along with the team.

Speaking of which, Mendez relayed that this won’t be the last time we see ‘The Eagle’ as a cornerman. However, he also mentioned that Nurmagomedov needed a little more polishing around the edges as a cornerman.

Coach Javier Mendez says Khabib Nurmagomedov “needs more work”

Despite being one of the best drivers the sport has ever seen, veteran coach, Javier Mendez believes that Khabib is far from being a perfect cornerman and needs some work to polish the mountain man. Speaking to another MMA influencer, The Schmo, Mendez said that he needs to work on his cornering skills, including finding better ways of offering instructions to his fighter.

Furthermore, when talking to creator Helen Yee, Mendez essentially said that Khabib needs to master the corner. According to Mendez, the Russian tends to get a little too amped up, screaming and slamming the table upon seeing his fighter straying off of the game plan. With Mendez’s new admission, we fans will most certainly get to see ‘The Eagle’ in future UFC events alongside his buddy, Islam Makahachev.