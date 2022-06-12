” Conor McGregor almost was UFC at one stage” – Eddie Hearn describes Conor McGregor as a “promoter’s dream” and expresses interest in doing business with him in the future

Eddie Hearn describes UFC Superstar Conor McGregor as a “promoter’s dream” and expresses interest in doing business with him in the future.

The British promoter stated that McGregor is the only UFC fighter with whom he wishes to do business. Hearn referred to McGregor as a “promoter’s dream,” claiming that the Irishman would sell a fight on his own and would not require the assistance of a promoter.

Although Hearn admits he knows little about MMA, he believes McGregor is a world-class fighter and one of the sport’s most intriguing characters. He praised McGregor for being one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. Hearn also claimed that the Irishman was once more prominent than the UFC; an unprecedented claim in a sport where the brand is more important than the talent.

The Face Of The Fight Game 😎 pic.twitter.com/9jXt5jAYTW — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 31, 2022

During an interview with Alex Roberts of JOE, the 43-year-old stated:

“Conor McGregor, I mean he’s a promoter’s dream. You wouldn’t even have to do anything. You just announce the fight, let him do a press conference, you can go on holiday, you know. He’s one of a kind. I don’t know a huge amount about MMA, but he was very good, obviously, but what a character. He really comes from a sport and a business where the brand is bigger than the talent, but he was one of the first that made the talent bigger than the brand. So Conor McGregor, sorry Dana and my friends there, but [McGregor] almost was UFC at one stage and continues to be globally you know one of the most recognizable faces of of sport.”

Check out this video below:

Dana White has named Conor McGregor’s next opponent

UFC President Dana White has a potential opponent in mind for Conor McGregor’s upcoming return. The 33-year-old is expected to return to the ring later this year, and White believes he should face Michael Chandler first.

Chandler recently knocked out Tony Ferguson and immediately called out the former two-division champion. Chandler is ranked fifth in the lightweight division. White believes that fighting McGregor, ranked No.8, makes sense.

One of the most exciting fights on the planet that even bosses love@MikeChandlerMMA @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite pic.twitter.com/P5OhQEpyNO — choi (@choeyon92241839) June 10, 2022

White, however, failed to address the fact that the fight will almost certainly occur at welterweight, as McGregor appears unwilling to cut down to 155 pounds in the future.

