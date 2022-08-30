Conor McGregor fans are convinced that UFC Megastar posted a video of SEX ACT on his Private Yacht

Conor McGregor has been vacationing on his luxury yacht while continuing his time away from the Octagon in anticipation of his UFC return.

Conor McGregor sent fans into a frenzy by posting a video of himself getting an oral sex on his yacht.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)



The UFC star is currently enjoying his time away from the Octagon. Vacationing around the world on his luxury yacht with fiancee Dee Devlin. McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier last July and has yet to return to full training despite wrestling and kicking again with the injured leg.

During his time away, McGregor continued to regularly update his fans with plush photos and videos of himself, including partying on the Spanish island of Ibiza. Recently, McGregor posted a video and a picture yesterday. Which fans immediately jumped on, suggesting that he was enjoying a sexual act on his yacht.

If you’re getting it, place it on the top floor of the triple deck, McGregor captioned a photo of himself reclining with his lower half chopped. Additionally, his post included a now-deleted fan-made video that briefly looked to show his fiancee Devlin’s head before turning to an incredible sea view from his ship’s upper deck.

Fans response to Conor’s McGregor sex video on the Yacht

As soon as they saw the posts, fans commented with their suspicions. One fan asked: “Did Conor McGregor really post that he got an IG story?” Fan X concurred. “In addition, he published a photo without pants with the implication that. It is rather obvious what he was doing.”

Another fan believes the choice of R&B musician Brent Faiyaz’s Rehab (Winter In Paris) was also intentional, adding: “The choice of song… I feel like it was meant for someone to see.” Other fans were less convinced it was anything remarkable, writing: “I really think he’s rubbing his wife’s hair. People love the overreaction.” Another fan agreed: “I honestly think his wife is just sleeping on his lap.”

One UFC fan concluded of his comeback: “Yeah, he’s not coming back, is he? Another replied: I wouldn’t either, that look is amazing.” Indeed, McGregor has yet to return to the Octagon since last July. But has been linked with a number of bouts including one for the biggest boxing with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

He’s likely to prioritize his return to the Octagon first. Which isn’t now expected until next year, when he’ll look for redemption by moving up to 170 pounds. A number of fighters have called for a lucrative meeting with the superstar at this weight class. Including Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns and even Michael Chandler, who is willing to move up 15 pounds.

UFC Hall of Fame Royce Gracie also much awaits for Conor McGregor’s return like many others.

Also Read: Paddy Pimblett concurs with UFC president Dana White’s assertion regarding Conor McGregor.