Conor McGregor Hails ‘Ambani Clan’ for $300,000 Groomsmen Gifts to Shah Rukh Khan and other Guests

Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant recently got married and the wedding festivities have been comparable to whatever started the French revolution. The lavish festivities and the display of wealth by the Indian conglomerates has truly shocked/surprised the world, including former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

As it turns out, the Ambanis did send the Irishman an invite but he was unable to attend the wedding. However, after seeing $300,000 watches being gifted to groomsmen at the wedding, the ‘Notorious’ took to Instagram and congratulate Anant Ambani and and called him a real G!

“The man’s a G! Congrats to the Ambani clan! I appreciate the invite to this celebration of love and style so incredibly much, Anant! The festivies are looking amazing! A credit to the great people of India worldwide! Soon my bro!”

Conor McGregor congratulating Anant Ambani pic.twitter.com/bVwPjUyIqf — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) July 14, 2024

‘The Notorious’ thanked the Ambani family for the invitation to the wedding. McGregor also praised him for giving his close friends and family a full rose gold Audemars Piguet, that according to reports are worth $300,000 each.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh among others received this watch as well.

McGregor is more than halfway through to becoming a billionaire himself, so he truly understands.

Now, speaking of making offensive amounts of money, the Irishman is set to make millions if Spain beats England in soccer today.

Mystic Mac could make €3.7 million if Spain wins the Euros

Conor McGregor is a betting man, and with his recent partnership with DuelBits, he has been going off in the sports gambling world.

The Irishman keeps betting on various sporting events, and his latest bet is on the Euro final between England and Spain. In a recent tweet, he explained how much he is set to earn from it,

“The odds on that score coming in “3-1 Spain” isn’t 19/1 it is actually 25-1!!! This means the return on my €100k will be €2.6m! Lovely jubbly €3.7m all in tomorrow for my birthday!”

My bad guys, @Duelbits just hit me up! They really have the best odds ever! The odds on that score coming in “3-1 Spain” isn’t 19/1 it is actually 25-1!!! This means the return on my €100k will be €2.6m! Lovely jubbly €3.7m all in tomorrow for my birthday! THE RICH GET… https://t.co/Li9ZGn1hEV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 13, 2024

Fans know ‘Mystic Mac’ for his UFC predictions, but predicting a Euro Finals game is a different ballpark altogether. Finals are known for being highly unpredictable, but McGregor is confident that Spain will beat England by 3 goals to 1.

Spoken like a true Irishman! Maith thú!