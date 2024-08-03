Cory Sandhagen Plans Apology to Khabib and Umar Nurmagomedov if He Wins at UFC Abu Dhabi

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov are set to headline UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend. Also in attendance will be Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has confirmed his presence in his cousin’s corner. Naturally, ‘Sandman’ could not pass up the opportunity to show his respect for ‘The Eagle,’ and even plans to shake his hand after emerging victorious.

Sandhagen knows what a threat Umar is to this division. However, he believes he is better than the Dagestani in every aspect of the game. In fact, the American is so confident of his chances, that in a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, he spoke about what he plans on doing if he beats ‘Young Eagle’ this weekend, saying,

“I’m gonna prove that I’m better than [Umar]. On Saturday, I plan on shaking Khabib’s hand, I plan on shaking Umar’s hand and apologizing and saying ‘I’m sorry that I had to beat you.'”

"I'm gonna prove that I'm better than him. On Saturday, I plan on shaking Khabib's hand, I plan on shaking Umar's hand and apologizing and saying 'I'm sorry that I had to beat you.'"

Although Umar has taken the UFC world by storm with his performances, Sandhagen believes that the young Dagestani still needs some time before dominating the division. Hence, while he is well aware that he might face the 27-year-old in a title bout sometime in the future, the American is confident of his current chances and believes he might even go on to become the champion after beating the Dagestani fighter.

However, such a feat will not be easy since Umar’s coach claims the young Dagestani has a better striking ability than Khabib himself.

Javier Mendez claims Umar is a better striker than Islam Makhachev and Khabib

While ‘Sandman’ believes that he can easily win this weekend’s bout, Umar’s coach, Javier Mendez, has a different opinion. In fact, if the AKA founder is to be believed, Umar is better than both Islam Makhachev and Khabib in the striking department.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Mendez addressed Umar’s striking prowess and compared him to the greats, saying,

“He’s not too far off… he’s great grappling, he’s good at takedowns, his striking is better than both of those guys.”

"He's not too far off… he's great grappling, he's good at takedowns, his striking is better than both of those guys."

Interestingly, Umar has already been touted as the next Khabib and many believe their fighting style is the same. That coupled with elite striking makes him a pretty dangerous opponent, and ‘Sandman’ should not underestimate such a talent.