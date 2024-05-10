Dana White Mourns the Loss of UFC Pioneer Art ‘One Glove’ Jimmerson

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; UFC President Dana White speaks at a press conference after the fight of Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary UFC veteran Art Jimmerson has bid farewell to the sport once and for all, drowning the fans and aficionados in a state of disbelief. Jimmerson, who was among the first fighters on the promotion breathed his last at 60. Even the UFC President couldn’t believe it and was visibly crushed by the former’s passing, White put out a homage to the UFC 1 fighter on his social media.

Jimmerson’s family posted the news of his passing on social media. While the reason for his death remains unknown, White, with a heavy heart, conveyed his condolences – “RIP.”

For the benefit of the younger fans, Jimmerson was one of the first fighters present during the inaugural tournament in 1993 when the organization broke into the MMA scene in the US. A professional boxer by heart with a record of 33 wins and 18 losses, his passion for the sweet science got him into the new sport of MMA.

Representing the sport of boxing, Jimmerson entered the octagon in UFC 1 in Denver, Colorado against the legendary Royce Gracie. His fascinating choice of wearing a boxing glove on the left and freeing his right hand got him the nickname – ‘One glove.’ In principle, he could jab with his left and deliver a crushing blow with his right power hand but the bout against the grappling legend did not go as planned.

He lost to Gracie after the Brazilian submitted the boxer. Following the loss, Jimmerson got back to boxing and was done with MMA and continued boxing and coaching younger boxers.

Regardless, for a boxer of his stature to take a chance at a new sport and try to put it over with the fans will be remembered forever. And so his loss feels personal to those who watched those early years of the UFC.

The saddening news of his demise was revealed by Jimmerson’s son who put an emotional post to inform the world so they could pay their respects to the great man.

“He will be missed….” – Jimmerson’s son pens a heartfelt message

Popularly called ‘Art’ – Jimmerson’s parting has left the family and fans stunned. It was his son, Christian who broke the news to the community about his father’s death with a heart-wrenching Facebook post that read –

“Dear Friends and Family, It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Art Jimmerson. Art was known for his love of God, family, and boxing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

He expressed genuine gratitude for all the love and support pouring in from fans. The late fighter fought out of St. Louis, Missouri and the organization will most likely pay their respects to the fallen camaraderie in their upcoming UFC event in the city.