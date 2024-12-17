Daniel Cormier Picks Jack Della Maddalena as UFC Welterweight Division’s Top Marketable Star

UFC 284 PERTH, Jack Della Maddalena of Australia celebrates his win against Randy Brown of Jamaica during their Welterweight bout at UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, February 12, 2023. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20230212001762801801

The UFC’s welterweight division is one of the most talent-stacked and competitive weight classes in the sport, but Daniel Cormier believes one name has the potential to rise above the rest: Jack Della Maddalena.

Overlooking other rising stars like Ian Garry, Sean Brady, and Carlos Prates, Cormier singled out the Australian as the most marketable fighter at 170 pounds. With his exciting, fan-friendly fighting style, highlight-reel finishes, and undeniable charisma, Della Maddalena has all the tools to become a major star.

Cormier’s pick isn’t surprising for those who’ve followed Della Maddalena’s rapid climb up the ranks. He’s delivered consistently thrilling performances inside the Octagon, showing knockout power, sharp boxing, and a calm presence that fans and analysts love.

For Cormier, it’s not just about skills—it’s about star power, and Della Maddalena has it in spades. DC believes If he keeps winning, the Aussie could soon become the face of the welterweight division.

During the recent ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ show, Cormier explained how the Aussie has all the ingredients, and how the UFC would work on building him into a bonafide global attraction.

“You get a guy like Jack Della Maddalena who has an entire country behind him, that everybody is excited about, they (UFC) will find a way to get him into the position if he earns it. If I am being honest with you, at 170, the most marketable guy is as a champion right now is Jack Della Maddalena.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Della Maddalena (@jackdellamaddalena)



The UFC has not had a global star since the prime days of Conor McGregor. It’s a sad state of affairs that despite having last fought 3 years ago, the Irishman remains the biggest draw for the company. So, to say that the UFC knows how to build big stars is a bit of a stretch.

However, Maddalena could be the exception to that rule.

A closer look at Maddalena’s career so far

Della Maddalena made his promotional debut at UFC 270 in January 2022, securing a first-round TKO victory over Pete Rodriguez.

Since then, he has continued to showcase his striking prowess, earning multiple Performance of the Night bonuses. Notable wins include a first-round TKO against Ramazan Emeev at UFC 275 in June 2022 and a first-round submission victory over Randy Brown at UFC 284 in February 2023.

His most recent bout was a third-round TKO win against Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 in March 2024, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the division.

At this point in time, JDM is currently looking for a fight and the rumors suggest that he might be taking on Kamaru Usman when the UFC returns to Australia in February 2025.

A win over arguably the greatest welterweight champion since Georges St-Pierre is certain to put him on the map for top contenders in the division. He might be very raw right now, with a lot of fighters far ahead of him but as it often happens in the UFC, it’s one’s ability to sell tickets that trumps off.

If Madallena can keep winning and bringing out hordes of Aussies where he goes, he might legitimately become everything DC has hyped him up to be.