DC Reveals Dana White and Co. Handpicked His Suit for $20M UFC Sphere Event: ‘Never Seen Anything Like It’

Daniel Cormier is gearing up for the UFC’s massive $20 million debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and he’s doing it in style—literally. On his podcast with Chael Sonnen, DC revealed that Dana White and the UFC brass have handpicked a custom suit for him to wear at the event, and it’s like nothing he’s ever seen before.

The UFC is clearly pulling out all the stops for their Sphere debut, and Cormier’s suit is just an example of how particular they want to be going into UFC Noche for the Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Cormier recently joined Sonnen for the weekly installation of their podcast, ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ where he stopped stopped the former middleweight contender to talk about the level of detail the UFC is putting into this event. Using his suit as an example, DC said:

“I got a photo of my suit that I am wearing, and it is beautiful. We get suits for the PPV, but when I tell you we’re getting a suit for this PPV, it’s like nothing I have ever seen. And I did not even get to choose it, that is how big it is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Anik (@jon_anik)



The commentary team which usually consists of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Cormier are usually dressed in a three piece suit for the events. However, if Cormier is speaking so highly of what the UFC has in store for him this time around, it will be worth keeping an eye on.

But as of right now, the UFC has other major concerns.

Low ticket sales dent UFC Noche plans

Dana White had one clear goal in mind while planning for the event. He wanted to be the first sporting event to take place at the Sphere and do it in such a way that whenever someone else comes in after him, they won’t be able to compete with what he had put on.

However, this is coming at a hefty price tag for the UFC.

White stated that so far his company has spent over $20 million before a single punch has been thrown.

So of course, the onus of recovery of these costs were passed onto the fans and that’s how we got the cheap seats for $3,000.

Needless to say, this has not worked out well for the UFC with a lot of tickets still left to be sold. This has forced White and his team to reduce their gate prediction from $25 million to $21 million.

Now, if only they had made the tickets more affordable and let the real fans into the building but like fighter pay, it’s not something anybody is supposed to discuss with Mr. White, so go figure!