Deiveson Figueiredo Net Worth : How much does Deiveson “Daico” Figueiredo Earns from a UFC Fight and Endorsements?

Deiveson Figueiredo is one of the UFC’s most inspirational fighters. To get the promotion, the Brazilian had to overcome significant obstacles. Figueiredo has held a variety of positions in the past. Before becoming a martial artist, he worked as a bricklayer, a sushi chef, and a hairstylist.

He grew up in the tiny Brazilian town of Source. Figueiredo worked as a cowboy with his father until thirteen years old. He then relocated to Belem to study capoeira. He did not begin MMA training until he was sixteen years old.

Deiveson Figueiredo began competing in Brazil’s provincial circuit. Before joining the UFC, he had an unbeaten 11-0. He was currently ranked #9 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings in 2021.

UFC Career

His debut fight with the company took place in his home country of Brazil. Figueiredo won his debut by defeating Marco Beltrán. Before losing to Jussier Formiga, ‘Daico’ won his next three matches. In his next fight, he defeated Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision. He then defeated Tim Elliott to earn a crack at the title.

On February 29, 2020, Deiveson Figueiredo fought Joseph Benavidez for the vacant flyweight championship. Figueiredo won the fight, but he could not capture the title because he was underweight. There was also a backlash for an unintentional headbutt.

Despite this, the two-faced up again in July 2020. Figueiredo used a rear-naked choke to put Benavidez to sleep this time. He then went on to beat Alex Perez before drawing with Brandon Moreno. In his UFC career, he has a 9-1-1 record.

Fighting Style

Once the cage door closes, Figueiredo does not waste any time. He tosses caution to the wind and sets his sights on the prize. Every strike he delivers is intended to injure his opponents. He will frequently eat a few blows to land a few of his own. In addition, he has knockout power in his fists.

His striking ability isn’t his only asset. Figueiredo, who holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, is a dangerous opponent on the ground. He can submit to his opponent in a variety of ways.

Achievements

In his MMA career, he has a perfect 20-1-1 record. He also received the Fight of the Night bonus against Alexandre Pantoja and the Performance of the Night bonus against Joseph Benavidez and Brandon Moreno. Furthermore, he is the current UFC flyweight champion.

Net Worth and Salary 2021

According to The Sports Daily, Figueiredo has made approximately $1,174,500 in his UFC career. He earned around a quarter of a million dollars for his second bout with Joseph Benavidez.

Nicknames Daico, Deus da Guerra (God of War) Age 33 Born December 18, 1987 Country Brazil Gym Team Alpha Male (2018–2020)Team Figueiredo Height 5 ft 5 in Weight/Division 124.5 lbs (flyweight) Reach 68 in Record 20-1-1, 0NC Active Win Streak 5 Wins by Stoppages 17 (9 KO/TKOs, 8 Submissions) Net Worth NA Wife Bruna Moraes Marital Status Married Kids NA



