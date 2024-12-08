‘Deserves’: Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Movsar Evolve’s Win Over Aljamain Sterling Makes Him UFC Title Contender

Following a decision win over former champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310, Movsar Elvoev seems to have firmly placed himself in the bantamweight title race. UFC veteran Khabib Nurmagomedov was so impressed by his performance that he has even claimed that Evloev now “deserves” to fight for the title.

I think @MovsarUFC deserves title shot. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) December 8, 2024



The #5 ranked bantamweight is not 9-0 in his UFC career with wins over warriors like Dan Ige and Diego Lopes. While he is yet to get a finish on his win column, he has shown utter dominance in the octagon and risen rather quickly through the ranks.

However, MMA fans are not convinced if they want to see him hold the title.

This fan claimed that the results of the Aljo fight were a bit sketchy and said, “I think so too but I don’t think he beat aljo“. Another guy just asked Khabib to stop winning everything and said, “Stop taking all the ufc titles“. This man, however, believes that Evloev held his own against a former champion like Sterling- “He looks pretty impressive against a phenomenal grappler. Gotta tell ya he won me as a fan.”

This man basically said what was on everybody’s mind- “Needs a finish or at least a win over top 5 competition next”

Now, regardless of what the opinion of the MMA community might be, the fact remains- Evloev has won every fight he’s been in. Maybe, he’s not ready for a title shot yet but another win or two and it will be difficult to ignore his credentials.

Evloev’s mythical monster status

Evloev has been so overwhelming for all of his competitors that leading up to tonight’s fight, Sterling had accused him of dabbing in the magical Russian sauce.

“People can say whatever, ‘You have no proof.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, same thing people were saying about T.J. Dillashaw from years ago and (he was) teaching people how to do it.”

However, this did not deter Evloev, who responded to the accusations of not being a clean fighter and asked Sterling to go to the USADA or other authorities if he had proof.

So as of right now, those accusations don’t have a ground to stand on. Most of the speculations and accusations have been based on how vascular Evloev looks and how strong of a grappler he is inside the octagon.

When Sterling had to pull out of their scheduled fight at UFC 307, Evloev had to do the same. And it wasn’t because he was too keen on fighting Aljo. The UFC just couldn’t find him an opponent because no one wanted to fight him.

In combat sports, that is something to be celebrated but rarely has that been the case for Evloev or a lot of other Russian fighters. There has always been chatter of steroid use amongst Russian fighters or athletes for that matter which is ironic since a lot of combat sports athletes across the planet, who aren’t Russian have been caught or have admitted to using PEDs and other drugs.

But this is something Russian athletes have been accused of over the years across sports. While there have been some true cases, painting every Russian athlete with the same brush reeks of stereotypical bias.