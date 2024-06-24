“Educating Souls Is More Important”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Powerful Message After Terror Attack in Dagestan

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen during the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken to social media to issue a powerful message following a horrific terror attack in his own home city in Dagestan that killed 6 people.

A few hours ago disturbing footage emerged on social media of a terror attack in the Dagestan region of Russia. Unidentified gunmen targeted the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala on the festival of pentecost.

At this point in time the official count for casualties is not known. However, Sergei Melikov, Dagestan’s republican leader confirmed that 15 police officers have been killed in this attack.

Following the attack, Nurmagomedov took to social media to send a powerful message of peace and love. Asking people to take care of themselves and their loved ones, ‘The Eagle’ said that educating souls was more important than educating bodies.

“My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims. May Allah save us all from such situations and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, and let everyone look around themselves and around their children with whom they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies.”

The former UFC champ is an extremely influential figure in his hometown of Dagestan in Russia and his words in times of crisis do carry a lot of weight. The undefeated fighter has time and again used that influence to ask for peace.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Gaza

‘The Eagle’ has been rather vocal about the ongoing slaughter of thousands of innocents in the Gaza strip and has urged for the violence to stop. In addition to this, during his interaction with Donald Trump following UFC 302, Nurmagomedov asked the Presidential candidate to stop the war if he came to power.

Khabib: I know you will stop the war in Palestine. Donald Trump: We will stop it. I will stop the war. pic.twitter.com/v3LP77Wrop — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) June 2, 2024



Khabib, who would have grown up in the 90s-2000s would have seen violent unrest in Dagestan, and the neighboring Chechnya where Russian troops were fighting two wars during this time. So he understands and rather keenly so, the specific agony of mindless losses of lives.

Hopefully, saner minds will prevail as Dagestan comes together to fight this form of extremism.