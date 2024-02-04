“Father’s Plan”: Team Khabib Nurmagomedov Targets Umar for Bantamweight Championship After Islam Makhachev

Much has been said about the great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who molded his son Khabib Nurmagomedov into a champion unmatched in the business. It’s no small feat to maintain an undefeated record of 29-0, but as planned by his father, “The Eagle” has done just that. After his father’s passing, following his father’s vision, Islam Makhachev became the champion of the lightweight division. Now, to expand further the vision, Umar is set to start on his journey toward the bantamweight championship, as shared by his coach Javier Mendez on Instagram.

After months of pleading with Dana White and the UFC for a fight, the younger Nurmagomedov brother received good news about his next bout in the company. Following the announcement, Team Khabib’s coach, Mendez, shared a post on Instagram, revealing that “The Young Eagle’s” fight camp has begun, and he is now setting his sights on Bantamweight glory.

“First workout @ufcpi with Young @umar_nurmagomedov next Father’s Plan Bantamweight Champ is coming soon.”

Mendez has sent a message to the bantamweight division, suggesting that Abdulmanap’s students, who have dominated the UFC lightweight division with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev for a long time, are now set to dominate the 135 lbs division as well. And now it will be interesting to see how they execute this plan after successfully making Makhachev a champion.

Father of Khabib Nurmagomedov Shaping Team Eagle’s Path to Greatness

It is no longer a secret that the late Abdulmanap was the main reason Khabib Nurmagomedov became a champion athlete. However, his plans were not limited to his son, as he had laid out a comprehensive plan to turn his other students like Makhachev and Umar into champions one by one. Talking about Makhachev he once stated,

“Islam can beat anyone. After Khabib, he will be the champion. I have no reason to worry.”

Now, Team Khabib is starting on the next plan to make Umar a bantamweight champion, and he is a formidable fighter that many are hesitant to face.

With an undefeated record of 16-0, much like his brother, the question of whether he will create his own legacy like Khabib and the current Lightweight Champion Makhachev remains to be answered in the future. For now, they are on a path to greatness.