‘F*cking Kill Him’: After Defeating Ex-UFC Champ, Sean Brady Makes Feelings Clear About Not Fighting Colby Covington

Allan Binoy
Published

Sean Brady (L), Colby Covington (R)

After a dominant victory over former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC London, Sean Brady has claimed he’s got no interest in fighting anyone other than the champ Belal Muhammad – especially not Colby Covington.

Brady’s performance against Edwards was nothing short of a statement. From the opening bell, it was clear the American’s wrestling would be the deciding factor. He secured takedowns at will, even setting a new UFC record for the most control time in a single round, and finished the fight in the fourth round with a one-arm guillotine.

However, just days after the fight, Covington came out of the woodwork, claiming he was happy to end the Brady hype and labelled it an easy matchup.

Brady has now responded to the former title contender in am interview with Steady Picks.

“Bro, Leon took you down multiple times, beat the sht out of you,” he said, referencing Covington’s fight against Edwards at UFC 296 in 2023.

“You see what I just did to Leon? What would I do to you bro (Colby)? I would f*cking kill him”, he added in a strongly worded warning.

 

Covington, fresh off a brutal beatdown at UFC’s last Fight Night of 2024 against Joaquin Buckley that forced a doctor’s stoppage, has been out of favor for some time now.

Having lost four of his last six fights, three of which were title shots, Colby’s career at the top of the division is all but over. But given his reputation for faux bravado, his callout of Brady isn’t that surprising. Should Brady have agreed, it would have allowed Colby to set himself for what would be a #1 title contender fight.

Interestingly, Colby’s former foe Kamaru Usman also had a similar idea, only to be refused by Brady.

Brady goes off on hypocrite Usman

Before the Leon fight, 32-year-old Brady had been calling for a fight with the former welterweight champion Usman for months, but his challenges had all gone unanswered.

Now, fresh off a dominant win over Edwards—the man who dethroned Usman—Brady is suddenly a top target for the former champion.

If I had to pick the order, I would say Brady, Shavkat (Rakhmonov), (Joaquin) Buckley,” Usman said on his podcast.

That’s what makes sense because the winner of Brady and I, we fight for the title next because if you look at what Sean Brady just did, he just took out a former champion”, Usman had noted.

Interestingly, Usman hasn’t fought since losing to Khamazat Chimaev at UFC 294 in 2023. So, for the last two years, he has been sitting idle as a full-time podcaster with a 3-fight losing streak to his name. So, Brady doesn’t seem particularly keen on riding his coattails.

Speaking to Steady Picks, Brady called out Usman’s hypocrisy.

“I was trying to get the Usman fight for months. DMed him, hit him up, and now he’s like, ‘Man, me and Brady should fight for the #1 contender.’ And I’m like, oh, should we? I just beat the guy who beat you twice”, Brady said with contempt in his voice.

Naturally, it doesn’t look like Usman’s road to redemption, if there is one, goes through Brady. He will probably have to take on a stylistically tougher matchup like Buckley, something the former champion would have actively liked to have avoided.

