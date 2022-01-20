Francis Ngannou Net Worth : How much does “The Predator” Francis Ngannou Earns from a UFC Fight and Endorsements?

Francis Ngannou Net Worth : Francis Ngannou’s meteoric rise in the MMA world has been astounding. Ngannou was born and reared in Batie, Cameroon, and had to leave his parents to live with his aunt at the age of ten.

Various gangs solicited him to join them while working in a sand quarry. He turned down all of those opportunities and began boxing at 22. After a difficult couple of years, he moved to Paris, France, to pursue the sport professionally at 26. When he arrived in Europe, things didn’t go as planned, and he was arrested and imprisoned for two months for unlawfully crossing the border.

“2013: 7 years ago we were freed by Spanish homeland security after spending 2 months in jail for illegally entering Europe by sea. This, after attempting for one year from Morocco. I had nothing by then but a dream and a faith of pursuing it.”

He was homeless for months after arriving in France. A friend then referred Ngannou to Fernand Lopez and the MMA factory. Ngannou became utterly engrossed in MMA, training and sleeping in the gym. Fernand Lopez even loaned Ngannou some of his MMA gear. He debuted in professional MMA in 2013 at 100 per cent Fight.

The UFC signed him in 2015 after compiling a 5-1 record with the promotion. He has an 11-2 record in the UFC thus far. Derrick Lewis and Stipe Miocic were responsible for the two losses. In their highly anticipated rematch for the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, he defeated Stipe Miocic.

The first championship defence for Ngannou is expected to be against Derrick Lewis.

How much is Francis Ngannou worth?

Name Francis Ngannou Nickname The Predator Francis Ngannou’s Net Worth (2022) Approx $4 million Age (2022) 34 Years (5 September 1986) Residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Sources of Wealth MMA and Brand Endorsements Division Heavyweight Height 6’4” MMA Record 16-3 Endorsements Cryo Pain Relief Team/Gym MMA Factory / Xtreme Couture

Francis Ngannou Career Earnings

Francis Ngannou’s career earnings are estimated to be $2,737,500 by Sports Daily. His top five MMA earnings are included in the table below

Sr.no Purse Opponent Date/Event Result 5 $255,000 Curtis Blaydes Nov 24/18 UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 W 4 $300,000 Dos Santos Jun 29/19 UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos W 3 $320,000 Rozenstruik May 9/20 UFC 249 W 2 $530,000 Stipe Miocic Jan 20/18 UFC 220 L 1 $580,000 Stipe Miocic Mar 27/21 UFC 260 W

Ngannou won six “Performance of the Night Bonuses” in his 13 UFC fights.

Since he is the champion, he is expected to make the most money in his first championship defence.

Francis Ngannou’s Endorsements

Francis Ngannou has endorsed Gym King Fight Division, CBD Research Labs, and Cryo Pain Relief.

According to the website Glusea.com, Francis Ngannou is estimated to have a net worth of $4 million. Ngannou, who comes from a low-income family, has never revealed his money ambitions in an interview. However, the heavyweight weighed in on the UFC’s ongoing negotiations with Jon Jones and hinted at his future ambitions –

“As far as [negotiation], yeah, he’s (Jon Jones) asking for money, he said ‘show me the money but I think it makes sense. I think for a mega-fight everyone would like to have mega pay, [same] as mine. I want that fight. I would like to have good pay and every other fighter out there would like that. There’s nothing irrational in this. Everything is normal. Everybody is expecting that we are doing this in order to one day have a big payday. A big fight day. When it comes to that moment, you are like ‘I wish I had what I wanted.’ So I believe in it and I see ‘show the money for me, proof to me he really wants it or if you show the money, he’s going to fight.” –