Francis Ngannou’s PFL Debut Failed to Impress ONE Champ: ‘He’s Not the Best Until He Faces Me’

Francis Ngannou might have just won the PFL heavyweight title after submitting Renan Ferreira inside a round but that doesn’t seem to have deterred his potential opponent for a mega fight. ONE championship’s Anatoly Malykhin has just called out the Cameroonian fighter to a 2025 bout.

Taking offense to Ngannou bestowing the ‘best fighter on the planet’ crown on himself, Malykhin claimed that until he faced the ONE champion, that statement remains disputable at best.

“He cannot and should not be saying that until he faces me.” The Russian mauler with a 14-0 record also claimed that he watched the Ferreira fight and it didn’t impress him at all. “Of course, I watched the fight. and actually I didn’t see anything special, there was nothing too impressive in the fight. He didn’t surprise me with anything.” Malykhin then asserted that 2025 would be the perfect year for the Cameroonian to fight him. He has been chasing the elusive Ngannou money fight for quite some time now, especially since the Cameroonian fighter moved to PFL and opened the doors for cross-promotion events. These are two of the best heavyweight champions in the world at the moment and their clash would rake in millions of views. Besides, Ngannou has never been defeated as the heavyweight champion. He never lost his title in the UFC. When he left the organization due to fighter pay disputes, the Cameroonian did so with UFC gold to his name that he won by defeating the company’s greatest-ever heavyweight, Stipe Miocic. He even has one more successful title defense than the current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Ngannou won his next heavyweight title fight in the PFL and currently holds the belt. If he wished to, the Cameroonian could lay claim to the title of the lineal heavyweight champion of the world without ever being disputed by anyone reasonable. A fight for the lineal title would rake in crazy numbers and would definitely get a raise out of UFC President Dana White, which would surely bring more attention to the event.

However, despite his impressive resume, ONE Championship’s CEO Chatri Sityodtong has never been too concerned about his prowess inside the cage.

ONE CEO warns of a one-sided Ngannou fight

“I don’t think it would be competitive,” Sityodtong had told MMA Fighting after Ngannou’s boxing match against Anthony Joshua. Sityodtong believes that while Ngannou has one-punch KO power and great striking he lacked the ground game and hence would be no match for Malykhin.

” I mean, genuinely [he has] blue belt level jiu-jitsu and no wrestling. Anatoly would take him down in a heartbeat. I don’t think it would be competitive, just to be very blunt, and I’m speaking as a lifelong martial artist. … I’ve been doing 40 years of Muay Thai and 15 years of jiu-jitsu. I’m just speaking from personal experience and I’m trying to be objective.”

Asserting that in weight classes across the board, wrestling was the one discipline that would allow a fighter to control the game.

“If a wrestler wants to keep it standing, he keeps it standing. If he wants to take you down or she wants to take you down, they’ll take you down, especially a world-class wrestler — a Russian national team wrestler like Anatoly Malykhin. (But) we’ve always been open (to cross promotion).”

Ngannou might disagree though. Having been a boxer on par with Tyson Fury on his night, and someone who has been working on his ground game for years and has visibly improved, it would certainly be a little silly to believe he isn’t a threat from anyplace he can swing his hands from.