“Gaaaadamn”: Khamzat Chimaev’s Wild Wrestling With Olympic Gold Medalist Stuns Fans Ahead of Whittaker Fight

Khamzat Chimaev continues to turn heads with his elite wrestling skills ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Robert Whittaker. Known for his dominance in the UFC, Chimaev has taken his grappling to another level, recently spotted training with an Olympic gold medalist. This training session left fans in awe, with many stunned at just how formidable the Chechen’s wrestling abilities truly are.

As he prepares for his fight against Whittaker, Chimaev has brought in Olympic gold medalist Razambek Zhamalov to sharpen his wrestling skills. Zhamalov, who took gold in the men’s 74 kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics, is expected to play a crucial role in Chimaev’s training.

Chimaev shared his excitement on Instagram, saying, “You can learn a lot from a master like him. Razambek is a bright, skilled fighter, and he’s shown us some great techniques from his arsenal that will definitely help us”.

This partnership could be the key to Chimaev’s success in his upcoming bout.



A video from their recent training session has now gone viral amongst the MMA accounts on social media. Fans were left impressed with how well Chimaev handled such a formidable opponent.

Gobsmacked by how dominant Chimaev was, one fan could simply comment “Gaaaadamn”, while another talked like the biggest hype man the Chechen fight has ever had… other than Darren Till of course!

Commenting on the post, he said:

” There is not a SINGLE WRESTLER in the UFC that can beat Khamzat. Not Bo Nickle not Belal not Islam not anyone. When you combine his aggression and striking, he’s the most complete fighter in the UFC.

This guy, even claimed that Chimaev would “dog walk and dominate Whittaker” in the upcoming fight.

Meanwhile, another fan couldn’t believe the level of grappling on display here and said, “Khamzats grappling is wild man”.

And since it’s Twitter, Chimaev’s bouts with illness and viral infections resurfaced as talking points, with one fan commenting, “hopefully he didn’t do all this just to get a cold and pull out”.

Whittaker Now, while Chimaev seems like the betting favorite, his opponent,is a grizzled veteran of the sport and in that spirit, sent him a warning.

Whittaker promises deep waters for Chimaev

With a title shot likely on the line, Whittaker isn’t backing down, despite Chimaev being touted as this world-ending phenomenon.

“As soon as he steps into the octagon with me, he’s in deep waters,” Whittaker told talkSport. Confident in his preparation, Whittaker is looking for a stoppage, saying he’s trained to take Chimaev’s head off for the full 25 minutes.

Although Chimaev is undefeated at 13-0, he hasn’t fought in a year, adding some uncertainty to the matchup. Besides, his last fight with Kamaru Usman and the one before that with Gilbert Burns proved that the Chechen wasn’t the indestructible monster Old Nan talked about to the kids.

Burns beat the living hell out of him and had Usman gotten the championship he’s used to and not taken the fight on short notice, Chimaev could have been pegged down quite a bit. That said, it didn’t happen and as far as he’s concerned, it’s the only thing that matters.

Meanwhile, Whittaker, fresh off a KO win in June, feels the longer the fight goes, the more it favors him. With his impressive record and resume, including wins over top contenders like Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero, Whittaker is ready for a war against Chimaev and confident he’ll come out on top.