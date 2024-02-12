Georges St-Pierre Proudly Part of Elite Group Ft. Conor McGregor, a Feat Unattained by Khabib Nurmagomedov

A world championship in the UFC is something fighters train for and dedicate their entire life towards. However, only a handful of fighters actually make it to the top and secure UFC gold. In that list there are a very few who have done it not just in one weight class but two weight classes. George St-Pierre happens to be one such fighter who secured UFC gold in welterweight as well as middleweight. St-Pierre recently took to Instagram to boast about his achievement.

While doing so, he also congratulating other fighters who have achieved the same. ‘Rush’ shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Honored to be part of this elite group. OSU.”

The picture included all the fighters who have held belts in two divisions in the UFC. The names included, Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira among others. Even talented fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov were not able to enter this list. In total, there have been nine individuals who have held UFC gold in two divisions.

However, only four of them have held UFC gold in two divisions simultaneously.

Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo and Daniel Cormier are in a league of their own in this matter. Interestingly, Amanda Nunes is the only fighter in this list who has defended her belts in both divisions simultaneously. She also retired as a two division world champion.

What is interesting is that all the fighters on this list took a considerable amount of time to achieve two-division champion status. However, Alex Pereira became a two-division world champion in the UFC within 2 years of joining the promotion.

Now, there are rumors circulating about a potential third title for Pereira at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira to surpass George St-Pierre among others with a third belt to his name?

The UFC is currently in the search for the main event at UFC 300. Given the magnitude of the event only a super fight between two champions, or a return of a big name such as Georges St-Pierre would be fitting to headline the event.

There are rumors suggesting that the UFC is looking to book a heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and the interim champion Tom Aspinall.

However, if this were to be done, it would affect both the heavyweight as well as light heavyweight division. If Pereira were to win, he would have to vacate the belt at 205-pounds. However, if Tom Aspinall wins, it would seriously hurt the star power of Alex Pereira. While this fight is very much a possibility, there is a lot more for the UFC to lose by booking this fight.