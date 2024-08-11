‘God Answers Prayers’: UFC Apex Shutting Down in November for Major Overhaul Until Summer 2025 Leaves Fans Thrilled

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; UFC President Dana White speaks at a press conference after the fight of Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

The Apex in Las Vegas has been a constant in the UFC and plays host to Fight Nights and shows like The Ultimate Fighter. But now this staple is undergoing a massive transformation in November and will only be in use by the Summer of 2025. And fans could not be more trilled.

UFC fans think that thee Apex is just a very boring venue and don’t mind it seeing closed.

“God truly answers your prayers”

God truly answers your prayers https://t.co/KU84MrkwZS — DegenProps (@PropsDegen) August 11, 2024



This fan does not want the Apex to reopen and wishes it stay closed,

“Leave it closed”

Leave it closed — Evl_lj_0lllllll0_ (@lj_evl) August 11, 2024

Another fan thanked the UFC for shutting down the Apex for such an extended period of time,

“Thank you!”

One fan called it an act of god that the Apex closed for renovations,

“This is an act of god”

This is an act of god — Jack (@JkHly) August 11, 2024

While yet another fan does not want to see the venue open its doors ever again,

“Don’t open ever”

So yeah, the fans don’t want to see the Apex open up again anytime soon. However, UFC president Dana White is promising big upgrades to the venue which may get fans excited again.

Dana White’s $25 million Apex investment

White has big plans for the UFC Apex. Right now, the Apex is as basic as it gets. And given UFC’s track record with spending money on making the lives of its fighters easier, that is probably an overestimation of the state of events.

However, in an interview with TNT Sport, White spoke about the budget for the renovation and adding stuff like more bathrooms.

“We’re doing like a $25 million expansion on the Apex…There’s gonna be hospitality, more bathrooms, bigger, more seating.”

Dana White dropping some news: • Expanding the UFC Apex with more seating & other renovations • Travel more with UFC fight night cards pic.twitter.com/gg0Adf0qdu — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) July 27, 2024

Although the UFC will not be completely moving away from the Apex for Fight Night events, they are planning on traveling more. And this will allow the company to properly renovate the arena into a state of the art facility.

Well, maybe not, but at least better than it is right now. But one can only know for sure when its ready to host events by the summer of 2025.