Hasbulla expected at UFC 267. “Mini Khabib” to attend UFC 267 in support of Ismail Mahkachev.

Hasbulla to be in attendance at UFC 267 : A major celebrity is expected to be in attendance at UFC 267 this weekend. Hasbulla will be Octagon side in Abu Dhabi to support Ismail Mahkachev who faces Dan Hooker.

Hasbulla is a social media star who has emerged as a household name in his native Russia. He is frequently pictured with famous fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He was supposed to fight fellow dwarf Abdu Rozik and the bout attracted enormous interest. It never materialized but that did not stop Hasbulla from becoming an online star.

His Instagram account appears to have been disabled and Hasbulla remains something of a mystery. He will be making an appearance in Abu Dhabi this week so perhaps we will learn more about this diminutive social media sensation.

Hasbulla in support of Ismail Mahkachev?

The 18-year-old suffers from a medical condition called ‘Dwarfism’, most commonly caused due to Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), which hinders physical development during the growing age.

Hasbulla is expected to attend #UFC267 in support of Islam Makhachev. Confirmed with PFL’s Movlid Khaybulaev. pic.twitter.com/VTPXUbjW6X — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) October 25, 2021



Even though his fight against Rozik never became a reality, Hasbulla continued to stay a the peak of fame among MMA fans around the world for his online presence. A close friend of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Hasbulla even earned the nickname of ‘Mini Khabib’ for his impersonation of the undefeated legend.

Being a close companion of Khabib, Hasbulla will be attending UFC 267 which will see another close associate of Khabib- Islam Makhachev steps inside the Octagon for his toughest challenge yet- Dan Hooker.

While Islam is being seen as the future successor to Khabib’s reign and the next UFC lightweight champion in the works, it will be interesting to see how Hasbulla, the biggest MMA icon in Russia, bonds with his newfound comrade Islam Makhachev.

Khabib and Hasbulla related?

Though rumored, Hasbulla is not related to the former undefeated UFC lightweight champion. Its easy to assume why these two might be related as they come from the same country and Hasbulla being dubbed as the “Mini Khabib” by the entire UFC world. Despite the bromance, the two are not related.

The reason why Hasbulla has become famous as a miniature version of the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov, is due to the number of impersonations he has done of the former UFC Lightweight champion. Recently, Hasbulla recreated Khabib’s weigh-in from UFC 229.