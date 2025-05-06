‘He Has a Great Persona’: Team Khabib’s Coach Says Daniel Cormier Could Be Like A WWE Superstar If He wants

May 25, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; MMA fighter Daniel Cormier reacts after sounding the siren before the start of the first half between the San Jose Earthquakes and Austin FC at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Despite hanging up his gloves, Daniel Cormier has been everywhere—calling fights from the commentary booth, breaking down bouts as an analyst, coaching high school wrestling, and even building a presence on YouTube. But according to his longtime coach, Javier Mendez, there’s still one lane Cormier hasn’t explored— not in the way he should.

Since 2022, Cormier has also been a presence at WWE PLE, even acting as a special guest referee at Extreme Rules three years ago.

However, as far as his long-time coach is concerned, should he truly give it a try, he could be a baby face in the Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque-led company.

Claiming that Cormier wears his heart on his sleeve and isn’t afraid of expressing himself, Mendez asserts that DC would be a great fit for the pro-wrestling promotion.

Speaking to WolfPak, Mendez said, “They both (Cain Velasquez) loved it. But DC loved the wrestling more. He could definitely get involved with WWE easily. He has a great persona, and people would love him. I mean, he has become an extremely lovable character. He wears his heart on his sleeve and he does not hold back.”

While on paper this might be a dream come true for the Louisiana native, he is also 46 years old at the moment and dealing with significant injuries that he sustained during his fighting career.

Nevertheless, Cormier remains a big fan of the UFC’s sister company and has been for ages. As a matter of fact, he even texted WWE veteran CM Punk after his surprise return to the promotion at 2023’s Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago.

Cormier-Punk connection

After a gap of a decade and a hundred controversies during those years, Punk signed his new contract with the Triple H-led company and appeared at the end of the main event of Survivor Series to the loudest pop heard in years.

Just to explain the sheer magnitude of this event, the YouTube video of this moment on WWE’s official channel has 15 million views right now. Marvel’s newest hit, Thunderbolts*/New Avengers’ last trailer, only has 8 million.

Cormier, who was just as taken by the emotionally charged return as everybody who watched it live, texted Punk not long after.

Elaborating on how that conversation went to Ariel Helwani, DC said, “I texted him. I said, ‘Dude, what a freaking pop.’ He goes, ‘I couldn’t even hear my music it was so loud.’ He said it was so loud in there he couldn’t even hear his music“.

DC then weighed up on Punk’s issues with the previous management and added, “This is the new WWE though, right? It doesn’t matter how bad it ended, you can always go back“.