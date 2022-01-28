“Conor McGregor will never be one of us again and it drives him absolutely crazy!” – UFC light-heavyweight fighter Anthony Smith gets honest about the Notorious

Conor McGregor and Anthony Smith have had a peculiar feud. For a long time, the former UFC champion has been shooting shots at Smith.

The UFC light heavyweight was stumped as to what the Irishman’s issue was. He thinks he’s worked it out now.

Anthony Smith explained his hypothesis on SiriusXM’s Fight Nation radio show. Conor McGregor, he believes, is on the outside looking in when it comes to UFC fighters.

“What Conor can never get back is he will never be one of us again and it drives him crazy.” Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) responds to Conor McGregor’s recent trolling of Anthony and Belal Muhammad 🔊 ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W5JIIi6Bo6 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) November 16, 2021

“This is the second time that Conor’s come at me,” UFC light heavyweight Smith said. “This one is not even my fault, and I don’t give a sh*t what Conor thinks about me, but I don’t know why he’s taken aim at me twice. But as I thought about it, I think I figured it out. Conor’s been uber, uber-successful. He’s made more money than he could ever spend. He’s made true, like, generational wealth. His kids’ kids’ kids’ kids are going to be just fine because of the things that Conor’s accomplished. What Conor can never get back, is he’ll never be one of us again – and it drives him absolutely crazy. He used to be – he used to be one of us. “I found myself sitting at the desk wondering, like, does Conor miss what it felt like to be in the gym and just be one of the guys? Because he’s alienated himself from everybody. I’ve been around him a little bit. I don’t know him. But I’ve been around him and he was one of the guys. Then he kind of sold out and he starts taking shots at people and he kind of sold his soul for all that money. That’s fine if that’s what you want to do.”

Other UFC fighters dislike Conor McGregor, and Anthony Smith may have a point. It doesn’t help that the Irishman appears to have trash-talked everyone on the UFC roster.

