“I am Not a Fan”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Once Revealed the Coolest Gift He Has Received

The UFC’s growth in the last decade has been astonishing to say the least. A key factor that has played a crucial role in the UFC growth is fighters unlocking new regions for the promotion. Conor McGregor played a crucial role in expanding in Europe for the company. Similarly, Khabib Nurmagomedov played a key role in expanding the UFC in Russia as well as the middle east.

While there were fighters from Russia in the UFC before Nurmagomedov, none achieved the level of success Khabib did. ‘The Eagle’ also serves as a role model for fighters practicing Islam as to how to conduct themselves as prize fighters. Given how he has represented his country and his religion, over the years, ‘The Eagle’ has been showered with gifts. In a throwback clip that has resurfaced, ‘The Eagle’ was asked about the favorite gift he has ever received. He replied saying,

“Coolest gift? A lot of cars. A lot of cars but I am not fan. Honestly, I am going to be honest. Of course I like (cars) but I know a lot of people they fan like crazy. And its like they have money and and they buy cars. In my life I buy only one time car. It was Range Rover.”

Ever since becoming a champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fame has skyrocketed. Since then, ‘The Eagle’ has met the likes of Vladimir Putin as well as the members of the royal family of Abu Dhabi as well as Dubai. Nurmagomedov and his team are often hosted in UAE by the royal family. It is safe to assume that a few of the gifts received would have been from them. With that being said, let’s take a look at a possible return to the UFC for ‘The Eagle’.

Khabib Nurmagomedov to follow his idol’s footsteps and return to the UFC?

During his come up in the UFC, ‘The Eagle’ was very vocal about the fact that George St-Pierre was his fighting idol. Nurmagomedov mentioned multiple times that his father wanted him to be like ‘Rush’. Recently, St-Pierre confirmed his return to the UFC albeit for a grappling match.

However, it got postponed due to an injury. Nurmagomedov has stated that he will never be fighting again. However, there is a chance that Dana White could persuade him to follow his mentor’s footsteps and take part in a grappling fight for the UFC. While that is nowhere near being confirmed now, it is a strong possibility.