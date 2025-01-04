Irish Paul Hughes Fires Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov With ‘Juicing’ Dig After Dagestan and Ireland Comparison

Paul Hughes isn’t staying quiet after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dig at Irish MMA pool having far less depth than that of Dagestan. In a rather scathing attack, Hughes accused the Dagestani MMA camp of gaining an unfair advantage in the sports through doping.

In a fiery post, Hughes called out Dagestani fighters for allegedly “juicing”, referencing Usman Nurmagomedov’s suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

Usman’s win over Brent Primus in October 2023 was overturned by the California State Athletic Commission after the positive test, resulting in a six-month suspension. Although Usman returned to action not long after, it remains a blot on the otherwise stellar career of the Bellator lightweight champion.

This isn’t the first time fighters from Khabib’s camp have faced scrutiny. Back in 2016, Islam Makhachev’s fight with Drew Dober was scrapped after he tested positive for meldonium. The suspension was lifted after Makhachev explained the substance was prescribed following a heart procedure, but the incident still lingers in conversations.

Dagestan number 1 at juicing bratha pic.twitter.com/ff82h3Q6ko — Paul Hughes MMA (@paulhughesmma) January 3, 2025



It’s clear Hughes isn’t letting Khabib’s comments slide, and with his rising stock in MMA, this rivalry between Irish and Dagestani fighters might be heating up just in time for his next big fight.

However, this argument does very little to dispel Khabib’s arguments about Irish MMA. However, it does further the stereotypes about Russian athletes. Earlier his fellow Irishman had also responded to Khabib’s comments by sharing a highlight reel of his own prime against Dagestani fighters grappling.

Conor probably wanted to claim that Irish fighters were more entertaining but that again, misses the point about dominance in the sport.

That said, since Khabib made those comments, he has been criticized for his self-congratulatory take.

Darren Till joins Hughes in defending Irish MMA

While Till has always respected Khabib and his team, he felt the need to point out that comparing Ireland to Dagestan isn’t exactly fair. In his eyes, Ireland has done remarkably well considering its size.

“Russia is massive, and Ireland is tiny – but for its size, Ireland has produced some incredible fighters over the years,” Till explained.

He argued that when you factor in population and resources, Ireland actually stands out more than people give it credit for.

Till wasn’t trying to take sides but felt the need to give credit where it was due. He acknowledged Dagestan’s dominance but emphasized that Ireland’s fighters have consistently punched above their weight.

As Paul Hughes gears up to face Usman Nurmagomedov, the debate between Irish and Dagestani MMA continues to heat up – and Till’s voice adds an interesting layer to the conversation.