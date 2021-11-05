“Is your daddy the jailbird coming on Saturday night?”: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 getting ugly.

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference gets personal and heated real quick.
UFC 268 is just two nights away with Kamaru Usman defending his Welterweight title against Colby Covington for the second time. Fans are eager to see these two athletes in the octagon once again. For this moment, nothing is official, but according to the Anonymous Trustees, they are going to be headlining UFC 268 on November 6th, in Madison Square Garden, New York.
Usman vs. Covington is one of the biggest grudge matches in the world. Both men hate each other and have never been able to hide it. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and ‘Chaos’ both have changed their gyms since the first fight. Covington has blamed his previous gym, American Top Team, for the loss in the first fight, and expects to get past Usman with the current team. He also looked to be bigger than he was in the previous fight.
Thursday’s UFC 268 pre-fight press conference was the chaotic and profanity-riddled spectacle most viewers anticipated, thanks primarily to welterweight arch-rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.
Kamaru Usman pushes Colby Covington in heated press conference faceoff
Thursdays UFC 268 pre-fight press conference was quite an eventful one as the top three fights on the loaded lineup took the stage.Things got heated between “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman and “Chaos” Colby Covington going into their welterweight title rematch in the main event. In a previous Interview with the champ tells us that Usman is expecting Covington to have a more ground approach
As expected, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington wasted no time going for the throat, talking smack back and forth during the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference on Thursday. Personal jabs were made by Covington who did not seem to be as clam as the champ himself.
What was said at the Pre-Fight Press Conference?
Usman’s father Muhammed, a former owner of an ambulance company, served 10 years of a 15-year sentence in a Texas jail after being arrested in 2009 and charged with 14 counts of health care fraud for knowingly submitting false claims.
Despite Covington’s intensity, 34-year-old Usman (19-1) attempted to keep his cool, claiming to appreciate the way his opponent has drummed up interest in their rematch.
Usman aims at breaking Covingtons face for the second time.
“He avoided this rematch at all costs,” Covington said about Usman. “Uncle Dana and the UFC had to force his hand. He was trying to fight other lightweights. He was trying to fight Nate Diaz. He was trying to fight anybody but this rematch. He knows who daddy is. He knows who really won that fight.”
“If he didn’t fake timeouts the first fight, I would have destroyed him. It’s OK, better late than never. I don’t live in the past, Saturday night’s the future. I’m destroying ‘Marty Fakenewsman.”
Of course, Usman got the last laugh by reminding Covington that no matter how much he denies it now, he left the octagon after UFC 245 in 2019 with his jaw separated in two pieces.
“Listen, if he’s saying that I was faking this or faking that to get out of the fight, but I didn’t,” Usman said. “I stayed in the fight and I broke your f*cking jaw.”
Away from the fight conversation, Covington also went back to some of his old favorites by claiming that Usman has been a lifetime cheater when it comes to performance-enhancing drugs.
Despite Usman never testing positive for any banned substances during his career, Covington still made the accusations, which then led to another ugly exchange on stage.
At the end of the press conference, Usman and Covington took centre stage for a pre-fight face-off. The tension was palpable as they approached each other, and within seconds, Usman sent his rival stumbling backward with a push to the chest. UFC President Dana White rushed between them to ensure the pay-per-view card didn’t start two days early.
This suggests and makes us question, did “Chaos” Colby Covington get in the Champs head?