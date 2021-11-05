UFC

“Is your daddy the jailbird coming on Saturday night?”: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 getting ugly.

"Is your daddy the jailbird coming on Saturday night?": Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 getting ugly.
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"Like stealing points from Max" - Valtteri Bottas will take team orders from Mercedes to help Lewis Hamilton win the Mexican Grand Prix
Next Article
"I was close to landing a Formula 1 seat for myself": Kevin Magnussen reveals he was in talks with Williams after his departure from the sport in 2020