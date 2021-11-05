“Is your daddy the jailbird coming on Saturday night?”: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 getting ugly.

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference gets personal and heated real quick.

UFC 268 is just two nights away with Kamaru Usman defending his Welterweight title against Colby Covington for the second time. Fans are eager to see these two athletes in the octagon once again. For this moment, nothing is official, but according to the Anonymous Trustees, they are going to be headlining UFC 268 on November 6th, in Madison Square Garden, New York.

Usman vs. Covington is one of the biggest grudge matches in the world. Both men hate each other and have never been able to hide it. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and ‘Chaos’ both have changed their gyms since the first fight. Covington has blamed his previous gym, American Top Team, for the loss in the first fight, and expects to get past Usman with the current team. He also looked to be bigger than he was in the previous fight.

Thursday’s UFC 268 pre-fight press conference was the chaotic and profanity-riddled spectacle most viewers anticipated, thanks primarily to welterweight arch-rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Kamaru Usman pushes Colby Covington in heated press conference faceoff

Thursdays UFC 268 pre-fight press conference was quite an eventful one as the top three fights on the loaded lineup took the stage.Things got heated between “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman and “Chaos” Colby Covington going into their welterweight title rematch in the main event. In a previous Interview with the champ tells us that Usman is expecting Covington to have a more ground approach

As expected, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington wasted no time going for the throat, talking smack back and forth during the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference on Thursday. Personal jabs were made by Covington who did not seem to be as clam as the champ himself.

What was said at the Pre-Fight Press Conference?

In the recent Pre-Fight Press Conference for UFC 268, “Hey ‘Marty,’ is your daddy the jail bird coming on Saturday night?” Covington shouted, wearing a colorful suit with the sleeves adorned with “greetings nerds and virgins.” “I got a hookup with law enforcement if you want me to call his parole officer, I’ll make sure he can come on Saturday night. “You want me make sure? I feel so bad for Mrs. Usman. She’s got a cheating-ass son and a scammer-ass husband. That must be sh*tty in that household.” Instead of taking the bait, Usman smiled it off and responded “Could you please make that phone call?” “Please, I need him here to watch you get your face broken this time.”

Usman’s father Muhammed, a former owner of an ambulance company, served 10 years of a 15-year sentence in a Texas jail after being arrested in 2009 and charged with 14 counts of health care fraud for knowingly submitting false claims. Despite Covington’s intensity, 34-year-old Usman (19-1) attempted to keep his cool, claiming to appreciate the way his opponent has drummed up interest in their rematch. Usman aims at breaking Covingtons face for the second time.

On the context of breaking faces, X-rays and a Nevada Athletic Commission report showed that Covington suffered a broken jaw in his first fight against Usman, the always outspoken welterweight contender now denies it ever happened.

Covington deflected this allegation and opted to claim that Usman was trying to get out of the fight, allegedly faking a low blow and eye poke that slowed the action and allowed the champ to stage a comeback in the fifth round.