Israel Adesanya predicts Valentina Shevchenko will win by KO; Joanna Jedrzejczyk will win by decision, and more for UFC 275

Israel Adesanya has placed a wager on Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win their upcoming fights at UFC 275 this weekend.

The UFC middleweight champion took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his bets on the website Stake.com. ‘The Last Stylebender’ appears to have chosen ‘Bullet’ to retain her women’s flyweight title by knocking out her next opponent Taila Santos.

Adesanya also believes Joanna Jedrzejczyk will win a decision to avenge her loss to Zhang Weili.

Check out the following Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender)

The UFC middleweight champion has also chosen betting favourite Jiri Prochazka to dethrone Glover Teixeira in their light heavyweight title clash in the main event of 275, as seen in the image.

At UFC 276, Israel Adesanya will defend his title against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya is preparing for his fifth title defence, which will take place at the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view in Las Vegas against No. 2 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier.

The championship fight will be the main event of the promotion’s International Fight Week in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chamatkar Sandhu (@sandhumma)

Since capturing the title by defeating Robert Whittaker in 2019, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has dominated the middleweight division. Furthermore, in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 271, the Nigerian-born Kiwi defeated ‘The Reaper,’ securing two victories over the former champion.

Israel Adesanya appears determined to continue his hot streak and cement his place as one of the best fighters in division history.

On July 2, UFC 276 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A middleweight bout between rising contender Sean Strickland and Adesanya’s former foe Alex Pereira will also take place on the card.

Jared Cannonier, dubbed “the dark of the division” by Adesanya, will enter the title fight with two straight victories. His most recent win came in February against Derek Brunson on the same card where ‘The Last Stylebender’ last defended his title against Whittaker.

Also Read: Dana White wants MMA to be included in the Olympics