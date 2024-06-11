Israel Adesanya’s Video Labeling Donald Trump ‘America’s Last Hope’ Resurfaced – Fans React

If you think Khabib Nurmagomedov meeting and hugging Donald Trump was big news, wait till you hear about the time when the 45th US President Izrael Adeeanya. Izzy had even called Trump, ‘America’s last hope’.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion had met the 45th President of the United States backstage at UFC 290. Trump was heading to the arena with Dana White when they ran into Adesanya.

‘The Last Stylbender’ then called the former president America’s last hope. The video has resurfaced again and is now gaining a lot of interesting reactions from fans.

The Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya rivalry is a long-standing one. So naturally fans are now predicting ‘Poatan’ will also meet Donald Trump. Of course, this guy didn’t bother to check what year this interaction was from.

— Charlie Quinn (@CharlieQuinnMMA) June 10, 2024

Another fan spoke about how he was eagerly waiting for Pereira’s response to the interaction. Pereira did meet Trump but much later at UFC 302.

— 6R6 Carlin (@Carlin6r6) June 10, 2024

This fan spoke about how Israel Adesanya calling Donald Trump America’s last hope made sense to him,

— zachorama (@zachorama_) June 10, 2024

Yet another fan seemed to be impressed by the fact that Adesanya is a Trump supporter. You would imagine after participating in the Black Lives Matter protests but imaginations in the UFC often tend to fail. So here we are.

— Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) June 10, 2024

Amidst all this, Israel Adesanya is taking a break from the fight game. He has not fought since his loss to Sean Strickland in September last year.

As he takes time away from the octagon, he is currently focusing on wellness and taking care of his body.

Israel Adesanya on implementing wellness into his routine as a UFC fighter

Israel Adesanya will look to get back in the octagon this year. This New Zealand native has struggled to find a consistent run of form ever since his first loss to Alex Pereira in the UFC.

Ahead of his return to the octagon, he sat down for a video to explain how he implements wellness and recovery into his routine,

“Wellness is just a way of being, a lifestyle. Wellness activities I take part in, mindfulness, meditation, ice bath, or hot cold therapy, cold plunge and I listen to my body.”

Israel Adesanya spoke about how the wellness practices helped him achieve peak athletic performance. They help by promoting recovery and a relaxed state of mind.

As an athlete, especially a UFC fighter, a calm mind is one of the biggest tools you can possess. Adesanya will need this aspect of his game the next time he steps into the octagon.