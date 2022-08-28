Jake Paul pokes fun at Dana White for having trouble selling tickets in his hometown for UFC 279 by revealing the unclaimed seats.

Jake Paul also called out UFC President Dan White for putting together a weak fight card for Nate Diaz’s last contract fight.

Jake Paul recently stated that UFC 279 tickets are not yet sold out with the event just over two weeks away. A significant number of seats are seemingly unsold for the card that goes down on September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Along with a photo of the arena’s seating arrangement, the “Problem Child” tweeted:

“Damn Dana White, it seems like you won’t be able to sell UFC 279 tickets in your native Las Vegas. You’re not the only one holding Nate Diaz captive. You’re not just placing him against a bad opponent stylistically. But in his honour, you’re putting together the year’s worst PPV card? ESPN is available to you as well.”

The main event of UFC 279 will be a welterweight fight between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. The contest will be Diaz’s final match under his current contract, which he seems eager to extend.

White was widely accused of setting up a weak card to undermine the Stockton slugger’s pulling power. However, the card has been boosted slightly with the recent addition of a welterweight clash between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.

Jake Paul believes he will fight Nate Diaz in two years

Nate Diaz previously hinted at a boxing match against Jake Paul. Paul even offered to fight Diaz for free to help the Stockton native run out of his UFC contract.

Recently, “Problem Child” suggested a possible timetable for a boxing match against Diaz. Paul predicts that the fight with Diaz will take place soon and end in less than two years. By defeating Diaz, the former YouTuber-turned-boxer hopes to move closer to a potential matchup with Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul said on the TimboSugarShow podcast:



“That’s what’s going to happen [boxing Nate Diaz], in the next two years. He’s a huge guy. He’s getting closer and closer to being real. Finally, the UFC got him [Nate Diaz] to fight Khamzat [Chimaev]… Me vs. Nate will probably be at 180 pounds. Then it’ll be Jake Paul beating Nate and it’s getting closer and closer to Conor [McGregor] not being able to dodge me anymore.”

