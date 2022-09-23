Joe Rogan Once Admitted Being ‘Happy’ After Girlfriend Cheated on Him With a Friend: “Making Out… Right in Front of My House”

Joe Rogan tells a story about catching his high school girlfriend cheating on him in a car in front of his house.

Joe Rogan is one of the most colourful personalities linked with the UFC and the world of MMA . His talk show the journal Guinness variance has played host to countless of mixed martial artists and people associated with the sport.

But Rogan is not only just an MMA commentator, he’s also a stand up comic and has interests in many things. This means he gets a lot of guests who are not from mixed martial arts backgrounds but nevertheless share good times with him on his podcast.

Joe Rogan’s big high school relationship LOL moment?

One of the more hilarious stories that came out of the Joe Rogan Experience was the time when Rogan had stand up comic Theo Von on the podcast. He talked about how he found his high-school girlfriend cheating on him right in front of his house in a car when he was out to go to work in the morning.

The hilarious mention comes from an early November 2021 podcast and is a off the reminder of Rogan’s personality and all that he brings to the Octagon. Rogan is also smoking one of his famous spliffs while telling the story. He says:

“I got up at whatever it was four or five whatever and this girl I was dating was making out with a friend of mine right in front of my house…….So I came outside and I slapped myhand on the hood of the car and went…Aaaaaaah!!! ”

What’s the latest from Joe Rogan?

Joe Rogan made his last appearance for the UFC as a commentator ringside at UFC 279. He will appearance in subsequent UFC events and maybe at ringside at UFC 280 Oliveira versus Makhachev. Aside from that, he has been regular with his Spotify exclusive podcast and been active on social media by his personal accounts.

