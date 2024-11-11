Jon Jones Record: Has ‘Bones’ Ever Lost in His UFC Career?

With his return to the octagon in less than a week’s time, it’s only natural to wonder about the elusive fighter who handed the UFC heavyweight champion his only ever loss in the UFC.

Jon Jones has faced some of the toughest contenders in the UFC’s 205-pound division, including big names like Daniel Cormier, Vitor Belfort, and Alexander Gustafsson, building an incredible record along the way.

However, there’s one odd mark on his record: a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in 2009.

Still the only man to defeat Jon Jones. The great Matt Hamill. pic.twitter.com/VdVOZO3wBp — Kobie Goulden (@GouldenKobie) February 27, 2023



Despite dominating their bout on The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale, Jones was disqualified after using illegal 12-6 elbows on a downed Hamill. This strike, where the elbow drops straight down, has very recently been made legal under MMA’s unified rules. But at the time it meant, Jones lost the fight as Hamill couldn’t continue due to a dislocated shoulder, even though he had been in complete control.

In his 28 professional fights, Jones boasts an impressive record of 26 wins, 1 disqualification loss, and 1 no-contest. His rematch with Cormier at UFC 214 initially ended in a knockout win, but a positive drug test later changed the result to a no-contest, costing Jones his title.

With the 12-6 rules now changed, even Cormier, despite his dislike for Jones believes that loss should be stricken of his record.

DC bats for Jones’ perfect record

Cormier believes Jones should be considered undefeated, especially now that the reason he lost the fight is now legal under new rules.

Despite their fierce rivalry, which once escalated into public brawls, there’s a certain level of mutual, or professional respect between them now. Cormier is comfortable with where they stand, noting, “We don’t have to be friends; it’s fine as it is.”

Cormier stresses that they don’t need the fairy tale Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield ending to their rivalry. It’s okay for people to not like each other.

And with Jones set to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Cormier admits he’ll miss Jones if he’s gone, and acknowledges the impact Jones has had on the sport as one of the all-time greats.