Khabib Nurmagomedov Limits Instagram Comments After Fans Mock Him Over Alleged Unpaid Taxes

Kevin Binoy
Published

2021, Russia, Moscow, Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov buy EFC. press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz DmitryxGolubovich

Credits: IMAGO / Russian Look

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been under intense scrutiny in Russia over the past couple of weeks. A few weeks ago reports emerged that ‘The Eagle’ was under investigation by Russian authorities for tax fraud amounting to $3 million. Needless to say, this was fodder enough for the trolls who have now forced the Dagetsani to limit the comments on his Instagram.

The former lightweight champion is a huge soccer fan and frequently attends games. This time around, Nurmagomedov attended the round of 16 game at the Euro 2024 competition where he was sat next to legendary footballer Figo

‘The Eagle’ posted a series of photos and videos from the game to share with his fans. However, they reminded Nurmagomedov of all the troubles he is currently facing.


One fan defended Nurmagomedov saying,

“People wanna hate on Khabib for anything! The eagle stays rent free in their minds lol.”

Another fan added,

“Khabib pay your taxes before going to the coffee machine ffs.”

“Soon in a Russian prison”

said a fan poking fun at ‘The Eagle’

“Conor fans talking about tax in the comments because they sure as f**k can’t talk about that fight.”

added a fan defending ‘The Eagle’ over his recent troubles.

Since the incident has been brought to light, ‘The Eagle’ has not commented on it. But what exactly happened?

Khabib Nurmagomedov finds himself in $3 million soup

The reports of Nurmagomedov being in trouble with the Russian authorities was first reported by Russian outlet, MASH. It suggested that Russian authorities werere on the lookout for ‘The Eagle’ over $3 million in unpaid taxes.


To make things worse, it was then reported that all of the former champions bank accounts in Russia were temporarily frozen. Then there was a terror attack in Dagestan, where one of the terrorists apparently trained at Khabib’s gym.

So, needless to say, trouble seems to be finding the former champion these days. Hopefully, he can find a way out.

