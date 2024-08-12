Khabib Nurmagomedov Proudly Celebrates Russian Neutrals’ Achievements at Paris Olympics 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympics just concluded with the USA emerging with the biggest medal haul. Despite the many controversies, the games were a success and a select few athletes got to realize their life-long dreams. Former UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to his social media platforms to celebrate two such ‘Russian’ athletes winning medals at the games.

Heading into the Paris Olympics, Khabib’s country Russia was banned from the games. Owing to their conflict with Ukraine, the International Olympic committee decided to ban Russia from taking part in the games.

Therefore, 15 Russian-born athletes competed as Individual Neutral athletes. While others who had dual citizenship, opted to represent countries other than Russia.

However, this did not stop ‘The Eagle’ from applauding his brothers for their achievements. He posted a story congratulating Magomedkhan Magomedov for third place finish.

“My congratulations brother. Bronze at the Olympics is a high result.”



Magomedovich represented Azerbaijan in the games and secured bronze in the freestyle 97 kg division. In the bronze medal match, Magomedovich took on Murazi Mchedlidze of Ukraine and won the bout 10-0.

‘The Eagle’ also posted a story congratulating Dauren Kurugliev for his bronze medal by defeating Myles Amine by one point.

“Congratulations on the bronze medal to you too, Brother.”

Despite wrestling being one of the hardest combat sports to excel at, ‘The Eagle’ believes it is more prestigious to win a medal in another combat sport.

Judo is harder than wrestling?

Despite his love for wrestling, Nurmagomedov believes that winning gold in Judo is far more prestigious than winning gold in wrestling. During a conversation with Henry Cejudo, ‘The Eagle’ stated that if he had the choice to pick between a medal in judo or wrestling, he would pick judo any day.

He went on to add that judo was on a ‘different level’. He also pointed out the fact that only 54-56 countries participated in wrestling.

Whereas 176 countries participate in judo which makes it tougher to win a medal in that sport. Besides, both the sports lay a solid foundation for amateurs to transition into mixed martial arts if they should choose to do so.

Case in point, Daniel Cormier was a two time Olympian before he made the switch and become one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. Ronda Rousey won a bronze in Judo at the 2008 Olympics and went on to become one of the most decorated UFC title holders in recent memory.

Kayla Harrison, who also has 2 Olympic gold medals in Judo, is already one of the most dangerous women in all of MMA and currently climbs the ladder to a title fight in the UFC.