Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Reveals Islam Makhachev Open to Fighting Conor McGregor for Money Despite Personal Animosity

With his imminent return to the octagon, everyone is now eying a Conor McGregor fight or as the blokes on Wall Street call it, “Red Panty Night”. And while Islam Makhachev is the current UFC lightweight champion, he would be foolish not to take it if it came his way. Not only would it make him really rich but also raise his stock considerably. Or that is what AKA coach Javier Mendez thinks.

Mendez, despite differences with the Irishman, is not opposed to a fight. And it makes sense. Although Makhachev has proved himself inside the octagon multiple times, he needs to be able to sell fights. It is a skill his predecessor Khabib Nurmagomedov had mastered.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Javier Menez spoke about a potential McGregor fight and how Islam Makhachev would benefit from it,

“Massive fight, massive amount of money. At the end of the day when you’re a champion, you’re a prize fighter right….It would bring up his stock tremendously.”

Javier Mendez gave Conor McGregor his flowers, talking about his ability to sell fights. However, Mendez does not like him because of what he has said in the past. Conor not only had a history of making personal attacks on the Nurmagomeov clan, he had also talked a lot of nonsense about Khabib’s father after his passing away from COVID.

But despite their difference, it is a fight Islam Makhachev would take in a heartbeat. Makhachev had even claimed that he could fight a title fight in October/November and take on Conor just a month before that. ‘No problem’, he had said.

But for now, Makhachev is looking to defend his belt against Dustin Poirier. He has also praised ‘The Diamond’ for being an excellent fighter.

Islam Makhachev is preparing for 5 hard rounds against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Makhachev will defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. In a recent interview with the Weighing In Podcast, Islam Makhachev spoke about how Poirier was a master of his craft and what he expected from him during their fight.

“High level, he beat like many guys. All his career, he in the high-level fighting with the top (fighters)…I prepare myself for the hard five rounds. I have to be stupid to underestimate him.”

Islam Makhachev praises Dustin Poirier’ skills and says he’s preparing for 5 hard rounds pic.twitter.com/jLgX9vdN7V — ❂ (@Sa_Gwang) May 20, 2024

Islam Makhachev knows that Dustin Poirier is a seasoned veteran. ‘The Diamond’ has fought the best in the division and rightfully earned a title shot. UFC 302 also promises to be an interesting fight because it may be the last time we get to see Poirier fight.