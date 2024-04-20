‘Khabib Somewhere Smiling’: Fans Go Wild as MMA Fighter Kicks Ring Girl for Taking Time to Leave Octagon

A shocking video has recently been doing the rounds among the MMA crowd. In a local MMA league, a ring girl was grabbing attention by dancing in front of the camera. This frustrated one of the two fighters who took a bold step. As the ring girl walked up to him, he kicked her on her hips with his foot. Naturally, the ring girl felt extremely disrespected and wanted to retaliate. However, before she could confront him, the referee separated them.

This controversial video elicited mixed reactions from fans. While some felt that the fighter’s actions deserved criticism, others opined that the ring girl got what had it coming for her. Not to mention, certain fans even roped in former UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

One fan was stunned to see the ring girl be ready to confront a professional fighter and thought it to be quite a Russian move for some reason. He said, “This feels so Russian. Like she turned around to fight him over it.”

Speaking of Russians, a fan roped in Khabib Nurmagomedov because, in the past, the Danesganti had been quite critical of ring girls. So, feeling Nurmagomedov would be pleased to see the ring girl get disrespected this way, he said, “Khabib somewhere smiling.”

Another fan thought this debacle was going to spill over in a court of law, and commented “Lawsuit incoming sadly.”

On the flipside, one commenter wondered why the ring girl was willing to grab the spotlight in between the fight, as he said, “What was she gonna do??