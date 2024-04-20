‘Khabib Somewhere Smiling’: Fans Go Wild as MMA Fighter Kicks Ring Girl for Taking Time to Leave Octagon

A shocking video has recently been doing the rounds among the MMA crowd. In a local MMA league, a ring girl was grabbing attention by dancing in front of the camera. This frustrated one of the two fighters who took a bold step. As the ring girl walked up to him, he kicked her on her hips with his foot. Naturally, the ring girl felt extremely disrespected and wanted to retaliate. However, before she could confront him, the referee separated them.
This controversial video elicited mixed reactions from fans. While some felt that the fighter’s actions deserved criticism, others opined that the ring girl got what had it coming for her. Not to mention, certain fans even roped in former UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.
One fan was stunned to see the ring girl be ready to confront a professional fighter and thought it to be quite a Russian move for some reason. He said, “This feels so Russian. Like she turned around to fight him over it.”
Speaking of Russians, a fan roped in Khabib Nurmagomedov because, in the past, the Danesganti had been quite critical of ring girls. So, feeling Nurmagomedov would be pleased to see the ring girl get disrespected this way, he said, “Khabib somewhere smiling.”
On the flipside, one commenter wondered why the ring girl was willing to grab the spotlight in between the fight, as he said, “What was she gonna do??
Throwback to Khabib Nurmagomedov being critical of ring girls
Since Khabib comes from a conservative background, he is not a fan of the way ring girls are presented in front of the public. He has also been quite vocal with his criticism, as he spoke out against it a couple of years back.
“Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts”.
Although this views did not sit well with some fans, the Daegestani stood his ground and retaliated, saying,
“I have a promotion. I have my own promotion Eagle Fighting Championship and someone ask about why there’s no ring girls there. I say because I think there’s no reason. It’s my opinion.”
One may agree or disagree with him. However, Khabib has never backed away from expressing his opinion, and has always remained faithful to his culture.