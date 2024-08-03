Khabib’s Presence at UFC Abu Dhabi Makes Umar Nurmagomedov Feel ‘Unstoppable Like a Lion’

Having Khabib Nurmagomedov in your corner is a cheat code in itself. Moreover, the fact that he has never lost as a coach is sure to instill confidence in a fighter. Hence, even though Umar Nurmagomedov is not lacking in confidence, he recently revealed how Khabib’s presence has him feeling invincible ahead of his fight.

The ‘Young Eagle’ is making a big jump up in competition, as he is taking on the #2 ranked fighter in the bantamweight division at UFC Abu Dhabi. Considering how important this fight is for Umar, Khabib has decided to be present in person at his cousin’s corner, just to give him a boost in confidence.

Naturally, Khabib’s presence has Umar feeling elated, and in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, he even spoke about what it is like to have the former unbeaten UFC lightweight champion in his corner, saying,

“It’s giving me a lot of confidence too much, and I’m feeling it’s lion behind me you know, on my back. And this is special man in my life, special brother.”

Considering Khabib’s achievements and the respect he commands in the UFC, it is no surprise that Umar will ride high on confidence after seeing his role model in his corner. The Young Dagestani will even look to make the most out of it when he faces Sandhagen.

Interestingly, the UFC has mentioned how the winner of the fight between Umar and Sandhagen might be awarded a shot at the bantamweight title. However, to win the title, one will have to defeat the winner of Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili, and Umar plans on watching that fight live at The Sphere.

Umar to watch O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili live

Umar is so confident of his chances against Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi that he is already making plans for a future title bout. In fact, the young Dagestani plans to watch O’Malley try and defend his title against Dvalishvili at The Las Vegas Sphere, just so he can strategize accordingly.

In a recent press conference ahead of the UFC Abu Dhabi event, Umar spoke about what is next for him in the UFC if he wins the bout, saying,

“Yes it’s very good they fight next month I will try to go to see this fight in Sphere, in Las Vegas. I want to watch this fight, and I hope I will fight with champion, beginning next year before Ramadan.”

Umar Nurmagomedov will attend #UFC306 at the Sphere and he wants to fight winner of O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili in early 2025 before Ramadan▫️ pic.twitter.com/RYtVYLNAh0 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 1, 2024

Apart from watching O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili live, Umar also spoke about wanting to take on the winner early next year. The Dagestani fighter is looking to secure a title fight before Ramadan 2025 so that he can prepare properly.