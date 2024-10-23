Khamzat Chimaev Reveals His Fight with Depression Is Finally Over After Finding a Team Unlike Any Other

Khamzat Chimaev is a new man, he is radiating positivity and feels happier than he used to be. ‘Borz’ had a very quick rise in the UFC and that had taken a toll on his mental health, to the point that even Khabib Nurmagomedov had suggested he find better people to surround himself with.

Turns out, the UFC fighter was undergoing a bout of depression and didn’t feel like himself. Thanks to his new team though, things have changed for the better.

The Russian fighter is livelier than ever and is always laughing and joking around. Russian YouTuber Adam Zubayraev was quick to point it out while spending time with him.

In his latest interview, he got Chimaev to tell fans about his struggles with mental health and how he’s worked to overcome that.

“You can say my depression went away. I had a few problems but I resolved everything….I got caught in depression and there was a lot going on…Now I moved and have a new team…A team like never before.”

Chimaev spoke about how he was not even taking care of his body. He would just train hard and fight hard without eating the right vitamins or fueling his body properly. This could be the reason why he kept falling sick so easily and so often, especially during fight camps where training was the toughest.

‘Borz‘ recently even spoke about what happened in his last scheduled fight against Robert Whittaker, detailing his sickness.

Chimaev opens up on pulling out of his last fight

Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker were supposed to fight each other at the UFC Saudi Arabia card earlier this year. However, the Russian fighter fell sick before the fight and had to pull out.

A lot of people including UFC President Dana White were concerned about his recurring illnesses since as promoters they couldn’t depend on using his name to sell fights as there was no guarantee that he would show up.

But now, in a recent video posted by the official UFC YouTube account, Chimaev has spoken about what happened to him ahead of the fight,

“In last three weeks my immunity go down, I don’t know what happened. All the guys who eat same food, only me get sick.”

Chimaev was unable to train even after he was discharged from the hospital. The doctors told him his body needed rest and some time away from the gym.

‘Borz’ promises things have changed now thanks to his new team who are taking care of his nutrition and his recovery like never before to ensure nothing like that happens again.