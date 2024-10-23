mobile app bar

Khamzat Chimaev Reveals His Fight with Depression Is Finally Over After Finding a Team Unlike Any Other

Allan Binoy
Published

Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena.

Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Khamzat Chimaev is a new man, he is radiating positivity and feels happier than he used to be. ‘Borz’ had a very quick rise in the UFC and that had taken a toll on his mental health, to the point that even Khabib Nurmagomedov had suggested he find better people to surround himself with.

Turns out, the UFC fighter was undergoing a bout of depression and didn’t feel like himself. Thanks to his new team though, things have changed for the better.

The Russian fighter is livelier than ever and is always laughing and joking around. Russian YouTuber Adam Zubayraev was quick to point it out while spending time with him.

In his latest interview, he got Chimaev to tell fans about his struggles with mental health and how he’s worked to overcome that.

“You can say my depression went away. I had a few problems but I resolved everything….I got caught in depression and there was a lot going on…Now I moved and have a new team…A team like never before.”

 

 

Chimaev spoke about how he was not even taking care of his body. He would just train hard and fight hard without eating the right vitamins or fueling his body properly. This could be the reason why he kept falling sick so easily and so often, especially during fight camps where training was the toughest.

Borz‘ recently even spoke about what happened in his last scheduled fight against Robert Whittaker, detailing his sickness.

Chimaev opens up on pulling out of his last fight

Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker were supposed to fight each other at the UFC Saudi Arabia card earlier this year. However, the Russian fighter fell sick before the fight and had to pull out.

A lot of people including UFC President Dana White were concerned about his recurring illnesses since as promoters they couldn’t depend on using his name to sell fights as there was no guarantee that he would show up.

But now, in a recent video posted by the official UFC YouTube account, Chimaev has spoken about what happened to him ahead of the fight,

“In last three weeks my immunity go down, I don’t know what happened. All the guys who eat same food, only me get sick.”

Chimaev was unable to train even after he was discharged from the hospital. The doctors told him his body needed rest and some time away from the gym.

‘Borz’ promises things have changed now thanks to his new team who are taking care of his nutrition and his recovery like never before to ensure nothing like that happens again.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

