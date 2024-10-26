Khamzat Chimaev Walkout Song: Which Entrance Track Is ‘Borz’ Most Famous For?

Khamzat Chimaev looks on from his corner during a welterweight bout against Gilbert Burns Saturday, April 9, 2022 during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Chimaev won by unanimous decision. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

As Khamzat Chimaev, one of the UFC’s biggest stars, gears up for his long-awaited return to the octagon this weekend, fans are buzzing with questions about “Borz.” Among the top curiosities? His iconic walkout song.

Known for his electrifying entrances and fierce fighting style, Chimaev’s choice of music has become part of his fight-night mystique.

The song in question here is, “La Caution – Thé à la Menthe Instrumental”. This is the track that Borz walks out to every time he is about to enter the UFC octagon. And it suits him well.

La Caution is a French hip-hop duo consisting of Hi-Tekk and Nikkfurie, both of Moroccan descent. And Thé à la Menthe is the most famous work, best known for its use in Ocean’s Twelve.

So as mentioned above, it suits him because since he’s been in the UFC, ‘Borz’ has been winning fights in a manner that shouldn’t have been possible. You might even call them little heists!

Now, coming back to UFC 308, the MMA community has noticed a huge change in demeanor this fight weekend for Chimaev. ‘Borz’ is usually brash, outspoken, and always with a smile during fight week.

This time, however, he is a lot more serious. The middleweight contender credits that to fatherhood. He stated that becoming a father has helped him calm down a bit. Prior to being a father, he would do whatever his heart desired.

However, he now thinks about his actions a lot more as he has to consider how they will look when his son is old enough to understand them.

Regardless, he promises that he is still a killer in the cage and expects to run through Robert Whittaker, all while getting paid more than the men and women who hold UFC gold.

Chimaev getting paid more than champions?

Chimaev is set to make his big comeback at UFC 308, taking on former champion Whittaker in a highly-anticipated co-main event.

Although Chimaev isn’t a champion yet, he’s got everyone talking about his paycheck. According to “Borz,” he’s cashing in more than most of the UFC champions. “I’m happy with the money,” he said at media day.

“I’m making more money than any champions. Money is not changing me. I’m staying humble as I was before.”

While Chimaev sounds confident, it’s hard to know if that’s the real story since UFC salaries aren’t public. Still, he insists his earnings are enough to keep him comfortable, regardless of his recent time away from the cage. For fans, this only adds more intrigue to Saturday’s fight – Chimaev isn’t just out for a win; he’s out to prove he’s worth every penny, champion or not.