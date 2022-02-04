“Literally can’t be any dumber than Mr Potato-Head” – Aljamain Sterling slams Petr Yan’s illegal knee yet again.

Since their first fight at UFC 259, Aljamain Sterling has been relentless in his jabs at Petr Yan. He recently took another jab at Yan’s illegal knee, bringing their fight to a premature stop.

Sterling made fun of Yan in a Twitter post for disobeying the rules despite having them read to him his entire life, backstage, and even during the fight:

“Literally can’t be any dumber than Mr Potato-Head. Rules in the back. Rules your entire career. Rules DURING the fight. #DumbDumb”

Literally can’t be any dumber than Mr Potato-Head. Rules in the back. Rules your entire career. Rules DURING the fight 🤦🏾‍♂️ #DumbDumb https://t.co/VqY7gYL0HX — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 6, 2022

A previous tweet from ‘Aljo’ mocked the Russian for not understanding the consequences of breaching a regulation. Yan wasn’t even aware that his strike was prohibited, Sterling joked.

Yan: What? What’s wrong with breaking the rules? Isn’t it just a warning?? Everybody: You gave away the fight… Yan: Wait, so after all these years that strike has been illegal, even after the ref says “DONT DO IT!”?? Everybody: You aren’t the sharpest tool in the shed, huh? https://t.co/RT6SMFToyA — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 6, 2022

At UFC 259 in March of last year, Aljamain Sterling fought Petr Yan for the bantamweight title. Before the bout ended in terrible circumstances in the fourth round, Yan was clearly outpointing Sterling.

‘No Mercy’ hit an illegal knee on his downed opponent, who sustained a concussion, despite the referee’s warnings. After ‘Funk Master’ was unable to continue, the referee called a halt to the match. Aljamain Sterling became the first fighter in UFC history to be crowned champion after being disqualified.

Aljamain Sterling talks about his rematch with Petr Yan.

Many have questioned Aljamain Sterling’s claim to the bantamweight title, with many disputing his claim. The UFC even organised an interim title fight at UFC 267, in which Petr Yan defeated Cory Sandhagen.

In March, Sterling is set to face Yan in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 272. When ‘Funk Master’ takes on Yan in the championship unifier, he intends to silence his naysayers for good. On his YouTube channel, he recently stated:

“I thought COVID was going to slow me down a lot more, but the way I felt the last three days, I’m definitely sore because that is quite a grind in a short amount of time after not having any type of activity… I’m just excited to get back out there and compete. It’s going to be a good one and the fans are going to get their money’s worth, and that’s all that matters to me. I want to make money and I want to just shut these clowns up.”

Check out sterlings entire video below:

Also Read:“I don’t wish ill on Robert Whittaker but I get to commit some ill on him”- Israel Adesanya, reignites his rivalry with an Australian opponent ahead of a rematch.