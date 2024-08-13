Israel Adesanya Proudly Flaunts Achievement From Old Job Before Making It Big in UFC: “Bit*h Look at Me Now”

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya reacts during his fight with Sean Strickland (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Israel Adesanya has come a long way since his early days of humble beginnings. ‘The Last Stylebender’ recently came across a pay slip from his old job s a manager of a gas company that once gave him a 2% raise. Reliving the early days can’t have been a great memory but Izzy takes a lot of pride in the distance he has covered and the journey he’s been one since.

But getting a 2% can’t have been an easy thing to swallow. It was his mum who found the old appraisal letter and upon seeing it, the former UFC middleweight champion instinctively said the same thing you did upon seeing that miserly number

‘f*cking kidding right?’

Of course, now is a different time. The Kiwi is a superstar in MMA. He started his career with Glory kickboxing and has made his way into being one of the UFC’s all time greats.

And even though there is a lot of talk about fighter pay in the company and rightfully so, Izzy seems to have done well for himself. Afterall, being a champion and main-eventing PPVs for as long as he did and as frequently as he did does come with certain monetary privileges.

So when he saw that old letter, he couldn’t help but celebrate how far he has come from the days of 2% raises at a has company.

“Well look at me now, b*tch. Look at me now.”

Israel Adesanya found a letter from his old job where they gave him a 2% raise and he got it framed “Well look at me now, b****. Look at me now.” YT / The Rock FM #UFC #MMA #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/r3V77SWPYd — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 12, 2024

Meanwhile, ahead of his next big fight against Dricus du Plessis, fellow fighter from the down under, Robert Whittaker believes he will come back stronger than ever.

Izzy has what it takes, claims Whittaker

The Aussie-Kiwi fighter will be rooting for Izzy on August 18 at UFC 305 as he tries to take back the middleweight title he had unexpectedly lost to Sean Strickland.

Now, a loss like that can play horrors in one’s head but Whittaker believes Adesanya has what it takes to move on from losses like that and come back even more dangerous than before

Ahead of the fight, in a recent YouTube video, Whittaker talked about those mentally draining losses and how he expected Izzy to brush past them and said:

“Then he (Adesanya) lost to Strickland, which… affects you. I’ve had that sort of fight. It makes you question yourself…Izzy has a record of coming back from mentally draining things. You can assume he will come back better than ever.”

⚡️Robert Whittaker believes that losses like Israel Adesanya’s to Sean Strickland can mentally break a fighter. “Then he [Israel Adesanya] lost to [Sean] Strickland, which… affects you. I’ve had that sort of fight. It makes you question yourself, question your ability. When… pic.twitter.com/kr1iVqMhCG — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 12, 2024

Whether Whittaker is right is now subject to UFC 305 and fans hope he’s right but that’s all they can do. The rest of it, falls on the former champion’s shoulders.