“Loser Goes Home”: Kelvin Gastelum Believes ‘UFC Career Is at Risk’ if He Doesn’t Win Against Daniel Rodriguez

Kelvin Gastelum recently mentioned that his fight against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Saudi Arabia might be his last in-octagon appearance. The 32-year-old is going through a rough phase of his career with just 4 wins in his last ten encounters. During his recent interview with ‘MMA Junkie’s’, Mike Bohn, the San Jose native explained how his UFC career may come under threat if he doesn’t acquire a victory on 23 June.

Gastelum stayed undefeated for the first five fights of his UFC career before losing against the former UFC welterweight champ, Tyron Woodley in January 2015. However, even though he did manage to climb back up after his first loss, a defeat against Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 started the rough patch of Gastelum’s UFC career

This is why the 32-year-old insisted that his upcoming Saudi Arabia encounter was a“must-win” fight. He also iterated that a defeat in it would mean curtains to his UFC career. Gastelum said,

“I need a win. I’m in a must-win situation. I think the loser [of the Gastleum vs. Rodriguez fight] goes home and doesn’t sign with the UFC again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

Gastelum’s words made it apparent that his rival, Daniel Rodriguez was also in a similar situation. ‘D-Rod’ will also have to pack his bags and say goodbye to the UFC if Gastelum defeats him in the Kingdom Arena on 23 June.

The unsatisfactory form of both fighters in recent years is the primary reason behind Dana White and Co. making such a decision. Still, a look at Gastelum’s record will reveal that his losses are more respectable than Rodriguez’s.

Kelvin Gastelum has fought tougher rivals than Daniel Rodriguez

A look at Gastelum’s record will reveal that he has fought the who’s who in the UFC. After debuting as a welterweight, it took the former UFC welterweight champ, Tyron Woodley to hand him his first loss. No other welterweight at that time could subject him to a defeat in his first five UFC fights.

Gastelum also may have lost against the former middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya at UFC 236, but like Dustin Poirier’s UFC 302 performance, a large chunk of the UFC community hailed the incredible resistance he put up against ‘The Last Stylebender’. The other noteworthy opponents the 32-year-old fought include former UFC champs, Michael Bisping and Robert Whittaker.

On the other hand, Rodriguez joined the promotion way after Gastelum’s debut. He hasn’t locked horns against any famous UFC personality other than Ian Machado Garry and is yet to fight any current or former UFC champ. This is why Gastelum stands as a far more respected fighter than Rodriguez in the UFC community. It’s quite apparent that most UFC fans will be rooting for him on 23 June, but the unpredictability of the sport indicates that heartbreak could well be on the cards.