Michael Chandler Rates Dustin Poirier 1/10, Puts Paddy Pimblett, Alex Pereira, and Other UFC Stars Above Him

Ahead of his fight against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveria, Michael Chandler was asked to rate a few of the stars in the UFC. To nobody’s surprise, Chandler rated Dustin Poirier 1.1/10 while ranking Paddy Pimblett, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, and himself ahead of the former interim champion.

This comes a day after Chandler had called Poirier salty during a pre-fight word association game for promotional purposes. For this particular video, Chandler went off being oddly specific and rated people 7.2- 8.4-9.8, which seems a bit pretentious but is actually just classic Chandler.

Hev rated Stipe Miocic, ahead of his heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones at UFC 309 a 9.0 while Bo Nickal received an 8, much to the annoyance of a fan, who cited the fighter’s lack of experience and said, “Bo is a 6 at best we need to see him fight top 10 guys before saying he’s a 7/8“.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway received a generous 8.7 and 8.4 respectively as well. Alex Pereira received a 9.8 from the former Bellator lightweight champion.

Truth be told, everyone got kind and friendly ratings except for Poirier. So, it doesn’t look like their beef is getting settled anytime soon, even as Chandler has publicly stated he wants it to.

Chandler dismisses Poirier rematch

This heated feud began ahead of UFC 281 when both fighters were trying to stake a claim at the UFC lightweight championship. Both fighters delivered an insanely competitive fight and went blow-for-blow for two rounds in the fight which ended with ‘The Diamond’ choking out Chandler in the third round for the win.

After the fight was over, Poirier seemed furious at Chandler and accused him of trying to grab his gloves and put fingers in his mouth to get an illegal advantage from the game.

The Michael Chandler fish hook on Dustin Poirier during their #UFC281 fight pic.twitter.com/iN1m9RYP66 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 14, 2022



Despite the video evidence on record, Chandler has repeatedly denied the allegations and so, the beef between them remains unresolved. So, can they fight it out again in a rematch?

Chandler doesn’t think so. Claiming that with only maybe a couple of fights left in his career, Poirier doesn’t want to risk getting beaten by him.

Dustin’s got a win over me and he’s never going to take the chance with one of his last couple fights to put that on the line and lose to me and have that stain for the rest of his life…Maybe someday we’ll squash the beef. I think we will at some point.

And he might not be wrong. Poirier has already been floating the idea of a fight with Max Holloway for his swan song, which leaves him with one more fight. And at this point, he might go for literally anyone else.