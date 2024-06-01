“Need Imagine Dragons”: WWE’s Cody Rhodes Supports Dustin Poirier With Touching Promo Ahead of UFC 302, Fans React

On Saturday, Dustin Poirier will have the chance to win an undisputed UFC title for the first time in his career and finish his story. And who knows more about finishing his story than WWE champion Cody Rhodes? The second-generation pro wrestler took to social media to share a touching promo as he bets on Poirier to get the job done.

In the video, he stated that every story has a start, a middle, and an end. Rhodes also talked about being empathetic to Poirier. After all, he also knows the particular agony of getting to the finish line and never being able to cross it. Until he did, of course.

Rhodes assured Poirier that in the end, it is the latter’s relentless hard work that would get him there. Urging Dustin Poirier to ‘finish your story’, Rhodes signed off.

This led to fans coming forward with an array of information.

One fan said, “This is sick af!” That is accurate.

Another fan praised the video but stated that it would not affect the outcome of the flight, “This is dope! Too bad he will NOT finish his story. #AndStill”

“Too bad he’s getting smashed this ain’t pre determined bud”– commented a fan, in a feeble attempt to crack a joke.

“We need an Imagine Dragons promo for Dustin Poirier. #FinishTheStory”– stated a fan.

Another fan added, “Comparing WWE to MMA what are we doing here.” Well, it’s not a comparison, they just have the same parent company. Honestly, we MMA fans need to get off our high horses. We used to have one gloved gimmicky fights in parking lots not so long ago!

Regardless of the comments, Dustin Poirier will want to secure the title win for one person in particular who will be in attendance for the time at UFC 302.

Dustin Poirier to walk away into the sunset with a title win?

Poirier has been in the UFC for over a decade. In that time, has competed a whopping 30 times in the UFC. Needless to say, staying in the top 5 of the most competitive division for as long as he has, has taken a major toll on Poirier both physically and mentally. In interviews prior to the fight he stated that win or lose, this might be his final fight in the UFC.

‘The Diamond’ stated that the sport takes away a lot of time from his loved ones, especially his daughter. Speaking of which, she will be present at her dad’s side, watching him fight professionally for the first time, and in a cruel twist of irony, what could also be his last time. So, naturally, ‘The Diamond’ wants that gold around his waist for her!